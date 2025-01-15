Enodo Economics, In Collaboration With Asia Society Policy Institute's Center For China Analysis, Unveils Special Report

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Enodo Economics, in Collaboration with the Asia Society Policy Institute's Center for China Analysis, Unveils Special Report

Authored by Diana Choyleva, Founder and Chief Economist at Enodo Economics and a Senior Fellow on the Chinese at the Asia Society Policy Institute's Center for China Analysis.

Enodo Economics, an independent macroeconomic, political, and geopolitical forecasting company focused on China and its global impact, is proud to announce the publication of a special report,“Petrodollar to Digital Yuan: China, the Gulf, and the 21st Century Path to De-Dollarization”. This report, produced in collaboration with the Asia Society Policy Institute's Center for China Analysis, is authored by Diana Choyleva, who is recognised as one of the foremost experts on the Chinese economy.

The comprehensive report explores the future of the Petrodollar system, analyzing how China's development of alternative payment systems, particularly its digital yuan and the mBridge platform, could transform cross-border energy trade settlements. It also investigates how Saudi Arabia's Vision 2030 economic transformation might play a pivotal role in reshaping global currency dynamics.

Key highlights of the report include:

. How the adoption of China's digital yuan and mBridge platform could influence global trade patterns.

. The potential for Gulf states, led by Saudi Arabia, to drive de-dollarization in energy markets.

. Insights into the evolving interplay between geopolitics, technology, and economic reform.

About the Author:

Diana Choyleva is a leading expert on China's economy and politics. She is Chief Economist at Enodo Economics, an independent macroeconomic, political and geopolitical forecasting company she set up in 2016 to assess China and its global impact. She has analysed China since 2000 and has co-authored three books: 'China's Quest for Financial Self-reliance' (2022), 'The American Phoenix – and why China and Europe will struggle after the coming slump' (2011) and 'The Bill from the China Shop' (2006). In 2023 she joined JPMorgan Asia Growth and Income plc as a Non-executive Director to the Board. Later that year she joined the Asia Society Policy Institute's Center for China Analysis, as a non-resident Senior Fellow on the Chinese economy. Before Enodo she worked at Lombard Street Research (now TS Lombard) for 16 years, most recently as their Chief Economist and Head of Research.

