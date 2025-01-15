Consumer Watchdog: Wildfire And Windstorm Alert For Los Angeles County And Surrounding Areas

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

Attention and Renters Impacted by Recent Wildfires and Windstorms

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- In the wake of the recent wildfires and windstorms affecting Los Angeles County and surrounding areas, Consumer Watchdog is calling on homeowners and renters to familiarize themselves with their rights to assist in their recovery.

If your home has been destroyed or damaged by the recent events in Los Angeles County and nearby areas, it's essential to know your available resources. Consumer Watchdog is dedicated to helping residents navigate the recovery process, protecting their rights, and ensuring they receive the assistance they deserve.

To help guide you through the recovery process and ensure you're receiving the full benefits you're entitled to, here are some important tips for managing insurance claims and protecting your property.

Homeowner Tips



If you are evacuated, keep receipts for costs. Many insurance policies have additional living expense coverage for those costs.

Get a copy of your policy/check with insurer about policy limits.

If you have a loss, document every call with the insurer.

Document your losses – pictures and video.

Protect the property if there's a partial loss – holes in the roof etc. This may also be covered with receipts.

If you have a near/total loss don't start real cleanup until an insurance adjustor appraises the damage. Consumers have a right to an independent adjustor as well if they don't believe the insurer's estimate is accurate. Always check credentials to avoid scammers.

Don't sign anything right away/agree to a quick settlement. If you live in or near a fire zone but weren't affected, there is good news. State law prevents insurance companies from non-renewing policies in the fire areas for a full year after the emergency.

Your Rights When Your Home is Damaged or Destroyed by Fire

If you have home or renter's insurance, your insurer should work with you to repair or replace your home. Policies can differ, but in general, you have baseline protections under the law:

1.

Full Coverage for Rebuilding or Replacement



Insurers are required to pay the full amount of your coverage to rebuild or replace your home, up to your policy limits, including extended replacement cost coverage if included in your policy. Temporary living expenses (ALE) may be covered by your insurer if your home is uninhabitable, typically for up to two years.

2.

Right to Fair Claim Settlement

Insurers must process claims promptly and fairly under California's Fair Claims Settlement Practices Regulations.

3.

Advance Payments

You may request an advance payment from your insurer to cover immediate living expenses or personal property losses.

4.

Debris Removal and Cleanup

Your policy may include coverage for debris removal. Check with your insurer for details.

5.

Right to Appeal Denied Claims

If your claim is denied, you have the right to appeal or seek help from the California Department of Insurance.

If you believe your insurer is delaying, denying, or underpaying your claim, or if the Department of Insurance is not assisting you, share your story or submit a complaint with Consumer Watchdog here .

Report and Prevent Price Gouging

California law prohibits price gouging during a state of emergency. Businesses may not increase prices for essential goods and services (e.g., food, housing, fuel, construction materials) by more than 10% without justification.

If you encounter price gouging, take the following steps:

Report to State and Local Authorities:



California Attorney General's Office online price gouging information and online complaints . Los Angeles County Department of Consumer and Business Affairs (DCBA) price gouging information and online complaints .

Submit Price-Gouging Complaints to Consumer Watchdog:

File a price gouging complaint with Consumer Watchdog here . Please provide receipts, photos, or other evidence to support your claim.

Resources to Help You Recover

1.



LA County Recovers

Disaster recovery assistance , including specific information for recovery from the Eaton and Palisades wildfires.

2.



Red Cross

Shelter and recovery

assistance

3.



FEMA Assistance

Apply

for federal disaster assistance

4. California Department of Insurance

Wildfire and Disaster Recovery

Resources

Consumer Watchdog is committed to helping our communities recover from this disaster and protecting your rights during this critical time. If you need assistance with your insurer or want to report price gouging, reach out to us through our website .

Together, we can hold insurers and businesses accountable while helping California recover.

SOURCE Consumer Watchdog

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED