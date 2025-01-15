Travel Insured International Unveils New Travel Protection Product Suite To Simplify Traveler Decision-Making

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Each plan offers a robust base of benefits with the flexibility to add optional coverage bundles for greater customization, making it easier for travelers to select a plan that suits their unique needs. These new plans replace TII's Worldwide Trip Protector and Worldwide Trip Protector Edge products.

This enhanced 3-tier product structure reaffirms TII's commitment to delivering tailored, travel protection solutions.

"We're thrilled to introduce this innovative suite of travel protection products," said Barbra Merwin, President of Travel Insured International. "These new plans reflect our dedication to providing travelers with exceptional coverage, meaningful flexibility, peace of mind and confidence as they embark on their journeys."

Compared to the previous products, the new suite offers a broader range of optional bundles for enhanced flexibility, increased medical evacuation and repatriation benefits, and more customization options across all plan levels.

All plans in the new suite include key benefits and/or coverages such as:



Trip Cancellation and Trip Interruption (reimbursement for covered cancellations and covered interruptions)

Accident and Sickness Medical Expenses

Medical Evacuation and Repatriation of Remains

Baggage and Personal Effects Missed Connection and Trip Delay

Travelers can also enhance their coverage with optional bundles, including:



Pet Bundle for pet-related travel expenses such as Pet Kennel and Pet Travel Medical Expense

Hotel, Amusement, and Theme Park Bundle, including Travel Inconvenience and Change Fee coverage

Cruise Bundle, providing additional Trip Interruption for Shore Excursions and Travel Inconvenience coverage Flight Bundle, featuring Air Flight Only Accidental Death & Dismemberment, Change Fee coverage, and more

Plan-specific highlights:



Essential Plan

offers entry-level protection with a $200,000 Medical Evacuation and Repatriation of Remains

Deluxe Plan is a mid-tier option, offering the standard optional bundles plus the Cancel For Any Reason (CFAR) and Interrupt For Any Reason (IFAR) Bundle, and an exclusive Trip Delay Upgrade Platinum Plan

offers premier coverage with maximum Medical Evacuation and Repatriation of Remains Benefit limit of $1,000,000, the CFAR/IFAR bundle, and exclusive options like a Baggage Bundle and an Extreme Sports and Medical Upgrade

"By introducing this enhanced three-tier product structure, Travel Insured International reaffirms its commitment to delivering tailored, travel protection solutions," Merwin continued. "Designed through close collaboration with our customers and partners, this new suite provides travelers with meaningful benefits and delivers flexible coverage options to meet their needs their way, and protects the travel investment they've made."

Please click here to view disclaimer and more information about these plans, visit: .

About Travel Insured International

Travel Insured International (TII) , a leading travel insurance provider, is part of

Crum & Forster Accident & Health

and A&H Travel insurance.

Crum & Forster

is a national commercial property and casualty group of insurance companies. Since 2000, Crum & Forster's Accident & Health Division has offered a diverse portfolio of specialty insurance and reinsurance products nationwide. We place a strong focus on product development and creative distribution methods, along with excellent client service and support. In addition, our ability to provide international Accident & Health solutions through innovative captive solutions as well as through various partnerships with our affiliated entities demonstrates our dedication to providing alternative strategies in an ever-changing insurance market.



Since 1994, TII has proudly served as a trusted companion for global travelers, offering robust insurance and assistance services.

Crum & Forster

is rated "A" Excellent by A M Best (2024). The C&F logo, C&F, Crum & Forster, Travel Insured International and the TII logo are registered trademarks of United States Fire Insurance Company.

