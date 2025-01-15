Inventhelp Inventors Develop Modified Manual Wheelchair (MBQ-604)

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

PITTSBURGH, Jan. 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a modified manual wheelchair that enables the user to individually control each wheel for easy maneuverability," said one of two inventors, from

Rosedale, N.Y., "so I invented the E Z MOBILITY. My design provides added convenience and control for manual wheelchair users."

The patent-pending invention provides an improved way to maneuver a manual wheelchair. In doing so, it increases maneuverability and control. It also reduces the need for assistance. The invention features an innovative design that is easy to use so it is ideal for individuals who utilize non-electric wheelchairs, hospitals, etc. Additionally, a prototype model and technical drawings are available upon request.

The original design was submitted to the Manhattan sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 23-MBQ-604, InventHelp, 100 Beecham Drive, Suite 110, Pittsburgh, PA 15205-9801, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at .

