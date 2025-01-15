Inventhelp Inventors Develop Modified Manual Wheelchair (MBQ-604)
Date
1/15/2025 1:16:27 PM
(MENAFN- PR Newswire)
PITTSBURGH, Jan. 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a modified manual wheelchair that enables the user to individually control each wheel for easy maneuverability," said one of two inventors, from
Rosedale, N.Y., "so I invented the E Z MOBILITY. My design provides added convenience and control for manual wheelchair users."
The patent-pending invention provides an improved way to maneuver a manual wheelchair. In doing so, it increases maneuverability and control. It also reduces the need for assistance. The invention features an innovative design that is easy to use so it is ideal for individuals who utilize non-electric wheelchairs, hospitals, etc. Additionally, a prototype model and technical drawings are available upon request.
The original design was submitted to the Manhattan sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 23-MBQ-604, InventHelp, 100 Beecham Drive, Suite 110, Pittsburgh, PA 15205-9801, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at .
SOURCE InventHelp
WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE?
440k+
Newsrooms &
Influencers
9k+
Digital Media
Outlets
270k+
Journalists
Opted In
GET STARTED
MENAFN15012025003732001241ID1109094516
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.