AGCO Moves To Suspend Liquor Licence Of Toronto’S Mister Wolf Night Club After Intoxicated Patron Discovered Dead

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) TORONTO, Jan. 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Alcohol and Gaming Commission of Ontario (AGCO) has issued a Notice of Proposal (NOP) for a 60-day liquor sales licence suspension of Mister Wolf at 567 Queen Street West in Toronto, Ontario. Following a review, the AGCO has reason to believe the licence holder contravened the Liquor Licence and Control Act, 2019 (LLCA) and its Regulations after a 19-year-old patron was discovered dead inside the establishment.

The AGCO's review established that on Saturday, May 25, 2024, a patron was seated with a group at a VIP area inside the premises, where they were served three large bottles of liquor. After consuming numerous drinks throughout the night, the patron began repeatedly stumbling, staggering, losing his balance, engaging in physical altercations with other patrons, and exhibiting visible signs of intoxication. At no point did security or staff at the establishment intervene in any way. Shortly after 1:00 AM, the patron proceeded up a stairwell that was supposed to be cordoned off. He was found deceased inside the stairwell the following afternoon. A toxicology analysis confirmed a blood alcohol content of more than twice the legal driving limit under the Criminal Code of Canada. Based on the information available, the AGCO has concluded that, contrary to the LLCA, Regulation 746/21, subsection 43(1), the licensee permitted intoxication to occur on the licensed premises. Staff at the licensed establishment knew or ought to have known that the deceased was exhibiting clear signs of intoxication and failed to intervene as required.

In reviewing the circumstances and evaluating similar precedent, the AGCO is proposing a 60-day suspension of Mister Wolf's liquor sales licence. The AGCO will be closely monitoring the licence holder's plans for corrective actions and their implementation following the suspension.

Throughout this process, the AGCO has worked closely with the Toronto Police Service, who have separately laid charges under the LLCA. That matter is proceeding in the Ontario Court of Justice.

The AGCO holds liquor licensees to high standards for the safe and responsible sale of alcohol. Liquor licence holders must ensure their customers are not served to intoxication or permit intoxication on their premises. It is the responsibility of all licensees to ensure their staff are properly trained to recognize the signs of intoxication.

An establishment served with a Notice of Proposal has the right to appeal the Registrar's action to the Licence Appeal Tribunal (LAT) , an adjudicative tribunal independent of the AGCO and part of Tribunals Ontario.

The AGCO is committed to ensuring that the alcohol sector operates with honesty, integrity and in the public interest.

QUOTES

“This tragic incident serves as a stark reminder of the critical responsibility licensees have to prioritize the safety of their patrons. We trust a 60-day suspension of their liquor licence will motivate this licensee to take all necessary actions to ensure responsible service and the safety of their patrons. The AGCO will certainly be monitoring closely that they do."

Dr. Karin Schnarr, Registrar and CEO, AGCO

MEDIA CONTACT

AGCO Communications

...

ABOUT THE AGCO

The Alcohol and Gaming Commission of Ontario (AGCO) is an Ontario provincial regulatory agency reporting to the Ministry of the Attorney General (MAG) . It is a corporation under the Alcohol and Gaming Commission of Ontario Act, 2019.