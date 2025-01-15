Thermofab Mexicali Welcomes Leoncio Estrella As General Manager

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) SHIRLEY, Mass., Jan. 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ThermoFab is pleased to announce the appointment of Leoncio (Leo) Estrella, General Manager of ThermoFab Mexicali, effective immediately. In his role, Mr. Estrella will oversee the facility's overall operations, including production, quality, chain, and engineering, while ensuring operational efficiency, customer satisfaction, and strategic growth. With over 20 years of experience in operations and engineering, he will drive continuous improvement with his expertise in Lean initiatives and Kaizen events, maintain high safety standards, and support the company's goals of delivering exceptional products for our customers. His leadership and expertise will make him an invaluable asset to ThermoFab Mexicali.

Estrella most recently served as the VSM Fabrication Manager at EWS Legrand in Tijuana Mexico. In this role, he oversaw molding and stamping operations across 52 machines to supply assembly areas, managing 2,140 part numbers, 500 molds, and 210 dies. In addition, he led initiatives in quality, safety, cost reduction, and Lean improvements, achieving $1.2M in annual savings and enhanced operational efficiency. Previously, as Plant Manager at Pexco LLC, a plastics extrusion company for industrial and medical parts, Leo led a $70M operation, achieving 99.5% on-time delivery, 41% EBITDA growth, ISO 13485:2016 certification and zero workplace accidents.

“We're thrilled to have Leo Estrella join the ThermoFab team,” said Mark Rauenzahn, CEO of Producto.“Leo's extensive experience in operations, quality, and leadership makes him the perfect fit to drive ThermoFab Mexicali's growth. His hands-on approach and track record of delivering results will help us continue to exceed expectations for our customers and team.”

“I am excited to join the ThermoFab team,” said Leo Estrella.“I look forward to working with the team to enhance efficiency, exceed customer expectations, and foster a collaborative work environment that drives innovation and continuous improvement.”

About ThermoFab

ThermoFab is the premier provider of engineered heavy gauge plastic enclosures and related single use components for the Medical Device & Life Sciences and other critical highly regulated industries. Applications include surgical robotics, organ transport devices, genetic sequencing devices, people scanning technologies, autonomous robots, information technology and more. With a wealth of experience in managing large, multi-part projects, our capabilities encompass the entire production lifecycle, from design and initial prototyping to full-scale production and assembly-with our dedicated team working closely with you to bring your concepts to life.

