Inventhelp Inventor Develops New Aid For Instant Lottery Ticket Players (MBQ-567)

PITTSBURGH, Jan. 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a useful new tool for lottery enthusiasts that would make quick work of scratching and removing the latex covering," said an inventor, from Yonkers, N.Y., "so I invented the SCRATCH & BRUSH. My design offers an improved alternative to using a coin, fingernail, or other object."

The invention provides an improved accessory for scratching instant lottery tickets. In doing so, it enables the user to easily remove the latex covering and whisk away debris from the ticket's top surface. As a result, it saves time and effort. The invention features a novel and compact design that is easy to use so it is ideal for players of instant lottery tickets. Additionally, a prototype model and technical drawings are available upon request.

The original design was submitted to the Manhattan sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 23-MBQ-567, InventHelp, 100 Beecham Drive, Suite 110, Pittsburgh, PA 15205-9801, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at .

