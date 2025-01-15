(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) PHILADELPHIA, Jan. 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kaskela Law LLC announces that it is investigating MoneyLion (NYSE: ML) on behalf of the company's shareholders.

Additional information:

On December 10, 2024, MoneyLion announced that it had agreed to be acquired by Gen Digital Inc. at a price of $82.00 per share in cash. Following the closing of the transaction, MoneyLion's stockholders will be cashed out of their position and the company's shares will no longer be publicly traded.

Kaskela Law LLC's investigation seeks to determine whether $82.00 per share represents adequate consideration for MoneyLion's shares, and if the proposed transaction as currently structured is fair to MoneyLion's stockholders. Notably, at the time the buyout was announced, several stock analysts were maintaining price targets for ML shares of over $100.00 per share .

MoneyLion shareholders are encouraged to contact Kaskela Law LLC (D. Seamus Kaskela, Esq. or Adrienne Bell, Esq.) at (484) 229 – 0750 to receive additional information about this investigation and their legal rights and options.

Kaskela Law LLC exclusively represents investors in securities fraud, corporate governance, and merger & acquisition litigation on a contingent basis.

