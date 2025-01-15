Amber Grid Strategy 2035 Has Been Approved
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) AB Amber Grid, legal entity code: 303090867. Address: Laisvės ave. 10, LT-04215 Vilnius, Lithuania.
The Board of Amber Grid have approved the Amber Grid Strategy 2035
Attached: Amber Grid Strategy 2035 and Press Release.
Amber Grid strategy to accelerate energy independence by 2035 includes EUR 3.3 billion
