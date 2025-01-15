Inventhelp Inventor Develops New Outdoor Activity Toy/Game (LOS-252)

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

PITTSBURGH, Jan. 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a fun and challenging target/goal game that can be enjoyed by everyone," said an inventor, from

Encino, Calif., "so I invented MY WHEEL. My design promotes fun, competition, outdoor exercise, coordination, and promotes expression through writing."

The patent-pending invention provides a new outdoor activity toy/game for adults and children. In doing so, it offers an alternative to traditional target/goal-type activities. It also provides added fun and entertainment, and it could spark friendly competition. The invention features a unique design that is easy to use so it is ideal for adults and children.

The original design was submitted to the Los Angeles sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 23-LOS-252, InventHelp, 100 Beecham Drive, Suite 110, Pittsburgh, PA 15205-9801, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at .

SOURCE InventHelp

