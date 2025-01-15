Inventhelp Inventor Develops New Appliance To Air Dry Body (LOS-262)

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

PITTSBURGH, Jan. 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- "I thought there should be a way to air dry the body after showering or bathing," said an inventor, from Pasadena, Calif., "so I invented the

AYR DRY. My design offers an improved alternative to using a large quantity of towels that need to be laundered."

The invention provides a convenient way for a person to dry his or her body after showering or bathing. In doing so, it eliminates the need to use towels to dry the body. As a result, it saves time and effort. It also increases comfort, relaxation and sanitation. The invention features an adjustable design that is easy to use so it is ideal for households, hotels, hospitals, nursing homes, etc.

The original design was submitted to the Los Angeles sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 23-LOS-262, InventHelp, 100 Beecham Drive, Suite 110, Pittsburgh, PA 15205-9801, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at .

SOURCE InventHelp

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED