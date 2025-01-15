Inventhelp Inventor Develops New Appliance To Air Dry Body (LOS-262)
Date
1/15/2025 12:31:05 PM
(MENAFN- PR Newswire)
PITTSBURGH, Jan. 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- "I thought there should be a way to air dry the body after showering or bathing," said an inventor, from Pasadena, Calif., "so I invented the
AYR DRY. My design offers an improved alternative to using a large quantity of towels that need to be laundered."
The invention provides a convenient way for a person to dry his or her body after showering or bathing. In doing so, it eliminates the need to use towels to dry the body. As a result, it saves time and effort. It also increases comfort, relaxation and sanitation. The invention features an adjustable design that is easy to use so it is ideal for households, hotels, hospitals, nursing homes, etc.
The original design was submitted to the Los Angeles sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 23-LOS-262, InventHelp, 100 Beecham Drive, Suite 110, Pittsburgh, PA 15205-9801, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at .
SOURCE InventHelp
WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE?
440k+
Newsrooms &
Influencers
9k+
Digital Media
Outlets
270k+
Journalists
Opted In
GET STARTED
MENAFN15012025003732001241ID1109094395
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.