Blink AI Appoints Ashleigh Norton As VP Of Marketing To Drive Growth For AI-Driven Success In Automotive Fixed Ops

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

BLiNK AI logo

Ashleigh Norton

BLiNK AI appoints Ashleigh Norton as VP of Marketing to lead growth in AI-driven automotive service solutions and enhance customer engagement.

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, January 15, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- BLiNK AI, the leading in AI-powered service scheduling and customer engagement solutions for the automotive industry, proudly announces the appointment of Ashleigh Norton as Vice President of Marketing. Norton brings extensive expertise in launching market-first AI products, scaling high-impact marketing strategies, and driving measurable growth across the automotive high-tech and SaaS sectors.Founded in 2019, BLiNK AI disrupted the market with the first AI-driven scheduling solution tailored for automotive service departments. The company has since evolved into a powerhouse of innovative solutions, helping dealerships optimize operations through advanced digital and phone scheduling, automated service campaigns, and a comprehensive customer engagement suite . With plans to exhibit at the 2025 National Automobile Dealers Association (NADA) Show, BLiNK AI is poised to further solidify its leadership in the industry.“Ashleigh's leadership comes at a pivotal moment for BLiNK AI,” said Dave Perry, CEO of BLiNK AI.“Her deep expertise and proven track record in driving brand visibility and engagement will be critical as we expand our footprint across North America. With Ashleigh on board, we're positioned to accelerate our mission of transforming service operations for dealerships and delivering unmatched value to our customers.”Norton most recently served as Director of Marketing at Proactive Dealer Solutions, where she successfully launched innovative products and led high-performing teams. In her new role, she will focus on elevating BLiNK AI's brand presence, strengthening relationships with dealer groups and OEM partners, and driving strategic initiatives to amplify the company's market impact.“I'm thrilled to join BLiNK AI during such an exciting period of growth and innovation,” said Ashleigh.“The company's vision for redefining dealership service operations with transformative and integrated AI solutions is a major advancement from the multitude of stand-alone tools that dealers often use today. I'm eager to build on this momentum and help BLiNK AI shape the future of automotive service marketing, scheduling, and customer engagement.”As adoption of BLiNK AI's solutions continues to grow rapidly, including partnerships with major OEMs and leading dealer groups across the U.S. and Canada, Norton's appointment reinforces the company's dedication to driving innovation and delivering unparalleled results for dealerships.About BLiNK AIBLiNK AI is transforming automotive service departments with advanced AI-powered solutions for scheduling, customer engagement, and operational efficiency. Founded in 2019, the company is committed to delivering innovative tools that enhance customer experiences, improve customer retention, optimize dealer operational performance, and drive measurable financial results in Fixed-Ops..For more information, visit or contact ....Press ContactSandi Green...(813) 719-0443

Sandi Green

Miracle Max Marketing

+1 813-719-0443

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

LinkedIn

Instagram

YouTube

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.