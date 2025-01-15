Inventhelp Inventors Develop New Solar Phone Charging Resort Table (LOS-249)

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

PITTSBURGH, Jan. 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- "We thought there should be a way to charge your phone or other mobile device while lounging at the pool," said one of two inventors, from

Newbury Park, Calif., "so we invented the SOLAR PHONE CHARGING RESORT TABLE. Our convenient and environmentally-friendly design eliminates the need to find a traditional outlet or power source for charging your phone."

The patent-pending invention provides an improved poolside table for resorts, hotels, and ships. In doing so, it allows users to charge their and other mobile devices. As a result, it increases convenience, and it could enhance the guest experience. The invention features a durable and waterproof design that is easy to use so it is ideal for hotels, resorts, cruise lines, etc.

The original design was submitted to the Los Angeles sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 23-LOS-249, InventHelp, 100 Beecham Drive, Suite 110, Pittsburgh, PA 15205-9801, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at .

SOURCE InventHelp

