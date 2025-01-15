Real Estate Market Projected To Reach $48,923.3 Billion & CAGR Of 5.3% 2031 Property Residential Commercial Industrial

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) Market is undergoing dynamic changes, with emerging economies playing a pivotal role in driving growth. Increased urbanization, supportive policies

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, January 15, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Allied Research recently published a report titled, "Real Estate Market By Property (Residential, Commercial, Industrial), By Business (Sales, Rental), By Type (Land, Buildings): Global Opportunity Analysis and Forecast, 2021-2031." According to the report, the global real estate industry was valued at $28,917.7 billion in 2021 and is projected to reach $4,923.3 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 5.3% from 2022 to 2031. The report provides an in-depth analysis of dynamic market trends, key segments, investment prospects, the value chain, regional outlook, and the competitive landscape.Download PDF Sample:Key Market Drivers, Restraints, and OpportunitiesSeveral factors fuel the growth of the global real estate market. Rapid urbanization and population growth are key drivers, especially in developing countries, leading to increased demand for residential, commercial, and industrial properties. Additionally, government initiatives aimed at promoting foreign direct investment (FDI) have positively influenced the sector's expansion.However, market growth in developed countries faces challenges due to the saturation of major cities, limiting the pace of residential real estate development. Despite this restraint, the market holds promising opportunities, particularly in emerging economies. Governments in countries like India are planning large-scale urban projects, such as Dream City in Gujarat and New Kanpur, featuring dedicated zones for residential, commercial, and industrial use. Such initiatives are expected to create lucrative opportunities in the years ahead.The COVID-19 pandemic negatively impacted the real estate sector, disrupting various industries such as construction, manufacturing, hospitality, and tourism. With governments worldwide enforcing lockdowns, manufacturing facilities were temporarily closed, causing delays in construction activities. The reduction in workforce availability further exacerbated the situation, leading to a decline in real estate development.Purchase Enquiry:Nevertheless, as restrictions eased, real estate companies resumed operations, resulting in a gradual market recovery. With businesses now operating at full capacity, the industry is witnessing renewed momentum, helping the market regain its growth trajectory.Segment AnalysisBy Type: Buildings Segment Leads the MarketBased on type, the buildings segment accounted for the largest market share in 2021, contributing more than two-thirds of the total revenue. This dominance is expected to continue throughout the forecast period, with the segment projected to grow at the highest CAGR of 5.7% from 2022 to 2031. The growing preference for buildings is attributed to time and cost savings in construction, driving demand across residential and commercial sectors.By Property: Residential Segment Maintains DominanceIn terms of property type, the residential segment held the largest share, accounting for more than two-fifths of the global market in 2021. The segment is anticipated to maintain its leading position over the forecast period, with an estimated CAGR of 5.7% by 2031. The growth of this segment is driven by its resilience during market downturns, improved liquidity, and the growing trend of property diversification.By Business: Sales Segment to Garner the Highest RevenueOn the basis of business, the sales segment dominated the market in 2021, accounting for nearly two-thirds of the total revenue. This segment is expected to continue leading the market during the forecast period, registering the highest CAGR of 5.7%. The increasing popularity of property sales is attributed to several benefits, including greater privacy, customization options, and tax advantages.Update On Demand:Regional AnalysisAsia-Pacific: The Largest and Fastest-Growing RegionRegion-wise, Asia-Pacific led the global real estate market in 2021, accounting for over two-fifths of the total market share. The region is projected to maintain its dominance throughout the forecast period due to increased acquisitions by major companies seeking to expand their presence. Additionally, improving economic conditions and rising disposable income in countries like China and India are driving growth.Meanwhile, the LAMEA (Latin America, Middle East, and Africa) region is expected to register the highest CAGR of 6.4% during the forecast period. This growth is fueled by government investments in infrastructure development, which are creating new opportunities for real estate expansion in these regions.Competitive LandscapeThe report profiles key players in the global real estate market, including:American Tower CorporationAvalonBay Communities, Inc.Ayala Land, Inc.Gecina Inc.Link REITPrologisSegro plcSimon Property Group, Inc.Sinar Mas LandWelltower Inc.These players have adopted various strategic initiatives such as expansions, partnerships, and product launches to strengthen their market presence. The report provides a comprehensive analysis of their business performance, product portfolios, and key developments, offering valuable insights to stakeholders.Key Findings of the StudyThe global real estate market is poised for significant growth, driven by urbanization and favorable government policies.The buildings segment is expected to lead the market in terms of both revenue and growth rate.Asia-Pacific remains the largest and fastest-growing region, while LAMEA shows the highest potential for future growth.Major players are focusing on strategic collaborations and expansions to capitalize on emerging opportunities.

