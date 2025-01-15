Societe Generale: Half-Year Statement On The Liquidity Agreement
Date
1/15/2025 12:02:07 PM
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) HALF-YEAR STATEMENT ON THE LIQUIDITY AGREEMENT
Regulated Information
Paris, 15 January 2025
Half-year statement and information about the number of executed transactions and the exchanged volume regarding the liquidity agreement of Societe Generale.
Under the liquidity agreement signed between Societe Generale and Rothschild Martin Maurel, the following assets were held by the liquidity account as of 31 December 2024:
As a reminder:
on the date of signing the liquidity account, i.e 22 August 2011 the following assets appeared in the liquidity account:
the amendment of 19 December 2018 to the liquidity account reduced these resources to:
as of 30 June 2024, the following assets were allocated to the liquidity account:
15 000 shares € 4,962,098.00
The following information presents the number of transactions executed on purchases and sales, as well as the volume exchanged on purchases and sales in shares number and in capital from 01 July to 31 December 2024 within the framework of the liquidity agreement signed between Societe Generale and Rothschild Martin Maurel.
| DATE
| NUMBER OF PURCHASE TRANSACTIONS
| NUMBER OF SALE TRANSACTIONS
| QUANTITY OF PURCHASE
| QUANTITY OF SALE
| TOTAL PURCHASED AMOUNT
| TOTAL SOLD AMOUNT
| 01/07/2024
| 7
| 9
| 3 000
| 13 000
| 68 340,00
| 309 400,00
| 02/07/2024
| 57
| 12
| 12 500
| 4 000
| 280 987,50
| 90 292,00
| 03/07/2024
| 6
| 24
| 2 000
| 15 200
| 45 160,00
| 347 274,40
| 04/07/2024
| 16
| 25
| 10 100
| 10 400
| 236 895,50
| 244 223,20
| 05/07/2024
| 55
| 57
| 13 500
| 13 500
| 316 885,50
| 317 290,50
| 08/07/2024
| 36
| 9
| 11 500
| 2 500
| 270 342,00
| 58 837,50
| 09/07/2024
| 54
| 1
| 13 500
| 500
| 309 622,50
| 11 605,00
| 10/07/2024
| 13
| 54
| 2 119
| 16 119
| 48 491,20
| 371 575,19
| 11/07/2024
| 39
| 70
| 13 300
| 20 950
| 308 028,00
| 487 045,60
| 12/07/2024
| 34
| 39
| 11 000
| 11 350
| 257 950,00
| 266 622,85
| 15/07/2024
| 33
| 35
| 12 500
| 12 200
| 293 162,50
| 286 492,60
| 16/07/2024
| 17
| 21
| 7 100
| 7 400
| 165 096,30
| 172 701,20
| 17/07/2024
| 30
| 27
| 10 000
| 10 000
| 235 700,00
| 236 030,00
| 18/07/2024
| 34
| 64
| 18 100
| 15 800
| 433 911,30
| 379 200,00
| 19/07/2024
| 35
| 68
| 17 750
| 19 750
| 420 124,75
| 468 134,25
| 22/07/2024
| 42
| 42
| 14 800
| 15 100
| 353 853,20
| 361 146,70
| 23/07/2024
| 29
| 35
| 15 200
| 14 700
| 365 164,80
| 353 432,10
| 24/07/2024
| 43
| 48
| 13 600
| 13 500
| 324 740,80
| 323 338,50
| 25/07/2024
| 43
| 55
| 16 500
| 16 800
| 387 123,00
| 395 539,20
| 26/07/2024
| 38
| 29
| 12 000
| 12 300
| 286 824,00
| 294 621,90
| 29/07/2024
| 52
| 15
| 18 000
| 2 600
| 429 318,00
| 62 556,00
| 30/07/2024
| 17
| 65
| 4 250
| 19 650
| 101 732,25
| 469 242,00
| 31/07/2024
| 54
| 77
| 22 000
| 21 700
| 525 404,00
| 519 801,80
| 07/2024
| 784
| 881
| 274 319
| 289 019
| 6 464 857,10
| 6 826 402,49
| 01/08/2024
| 110
| 32
| 37 050
| 13 075
| 830 253,45
| 296 371,03
| 02/08/2024
| 43
| 6
| 16 000
| 775
| 335 984,00
| 16 178,90
| 05/08/2024
| 100
| 140
| 34 000
| 33 500
| 675 580,00
| 670 067,00
| 06/08/2024
| 71
| 39
| 20 030
| 15 030
| 405 667,59
| 305 109,00
| 07/08/2024
| 34
| 60
| 9 621
| 22 121
| 198 269,57
| 456 621,68
| 08/08/2024
| 53
| 63
| 17 100
| 22 600
| 346 873,50
| 459 864,80
| 09/08/2024
| 42
| 29
| 9 398
| 9 398
| 192 480,44
| 193 335,66
| 12/08/2024
| 36
| 31
| 7 668
| 7 668
| 157 155,66
| 157 608,07
| 13/08/2024
| 25
| 27
| 6 500
| 6 500
| 133 146,00
| 133 490,50
| 14/08/2024
| 26
| 30
| 6 791
| 6 791
| 139 901,39
| 140 397,13
| 15/08/2024
| 9
| 43
| 2 000
| 16 500
| 42 068,00
| 343 959,00
| 16/08/2024
| 17
| 50
| 7 500
| 7 500
| 157 822,50
| 158 122,50
| 19/08/2024
| 26
| 21
| 7 085
| 7 085
| 149 649,37
| 150 265,77
| 20/08/2024
| 24
| 24
| 6 337
| 6 337
| 133 336,82
| 134 040,22
| 21/08/2024
| 23
| 45
| 4 467
| 12 467
| 94 928,22
| 264 337,80
| 22/08/2024
| 36
| 27
| 6 308
| 6 308
| 134 240,55
| 134 499,18
| 23/08/2024
| 17
| 26
| 3 500
| 6 500
| 74 816,00
| 139 210,50
| 26/08/2024
| 32
| 12
| 11 000
| 5 000
| 235 488,00
| 107 050,00
| 27/08/2024
| 14
| 33
| 2 500
| 10 000
| 53 790,00
| 215 420,00
| 28/08/2024
| 54
| 78
| 17 500
| 17 500
| 378 297,50
| 378 507,50
| 29/08/2024
| 26
| 31
| 10 000
| 10 000
| 217 290,00
| 217 290,00
| 30/08/2024
| 45
| 13
| 10 000
| 10 000
| 218 430,00
| 218 450,00
| 08/2024
| 863
| 860
| 252 355
| 252 655
| 5 305 468,55
| 5 290 196,24
| DATE
| NUMBER OF PURCHASE TRANSACTIONS
| NUMBER OF SALE TRANSACTIONS
| QUANTITY OF PURCHASE
| QUANTITY OF SALE
| TOTAL PURCHASED AMOUNT
| TOTAL SOLD AMOUNT
| 02/09/2024
| 40
| 49
| 22 000
| 22 000
| 479 600,00
| 479 688,00
| 03/09/2024
| 68
| 46
| 26 000
| 26 000
| 560 690,00
| 561 496,00
| 04/09/2024
| 87
| 65
| 23 000
| 23 000
| 490 222,00
| 490 981,00
| 05/09/2024
| 104
| 104
| 30 000
| 30 000
| 661 710,00
| 662 370,00
| 06/09/2024
| 62
| 65
| 30 000
| 30 000
| 655 890,00
| 657 000,00
| 09/09/2024
| 49
| 59
| 25 500
| 22 500
| 564 289,50
| 498 352,50
| 10/09/2024
| 82
| 45
| 21 500
| 18 500
| 470 506,00
| 405 779,00
| 11/09/2024
| 58
| 57
| 34 000
| 35 000
| 744 090,00
| 767 620,00
| 12/09/2024
| 58
| 68
| 25 000
| 30 000
| 553 500,00
| 664 440,00
| 13/09/2024
| 43
| 68
| 24 000
| 24 000
| 532 632,00
| 532 656,00
| 16/09/2024
| 42
| 40
| 23 000
| 23 000
| 510 968,00
| 511 428,00
| 17/09/2024
| 56
| 56
| 25 000
| 25 000
| 564 525,00
| 565 025,00
| 18/09/2024
| 76
| 51
| 25 500
| 25 500
| 576 376,50
| 577 065,00
| 19/09/2024
| 70
| 67
| 30 000
| 30 000
| 685 890,00
| 686 370,00
| 20/09/2024
| 51
| 25
| 22 500
| 15 500
| 512 122,50
| 353 245,00
| 23/09/2024
| 48
| 13
| 17 500
| 2 500
| 384 317,50
| 54 792,50
| 24/09/2024
| 27
| 72
| 4 025
| 26 025
| 90 011,08
| 581 268,38
| 25/09/2024
| 35
| 29
| 18 750
| 18 750
| 414 375,00
| 415 312,50
| 26/09/2024
| 59
| 109
| 40 000
| 40 000
| 906 640,00
| 908 400,00
| 27/09/2024
| 37
| 41
| 21 196
| 21 196
| 485 261,22
| 485 155,24
| 30/09/2024
| 87
| 62
| 27 000
| 20 000
| 603 612,00
| 447 000,00
| 09/2024
| 1 239
| 1 191
| 515 471
| 508 471
| 11 447 228,30
| 11 305 444,12
| 01/10/2024
| 43
| 27
| 23 000
| 20 000
| 507 495,00
| 442 260,00
| 02/10/2024
| 50
| 78
| 12 500
| 22 500
| 275 300,00
| 497 160,00
| 03/10/2024
| 92
| 70
| 30 000
| 25 000
| 655 410,00
| 546 525,00
| 04/10/2024
| 72
| 88
| 15 300
| 20 300
| 341 373,60
| 451 472,00
| 07/10/2024
| 39
| 43
| 22 000
| 22 000
| 497 090,00
| 497 662,00
| 08/10/2024
| 34
| 49
| 17 600
| 17 600
| 397 531,20
| 398 428,80
| 09/10/2024
| 59
| 89
| 24 500
| 24 500
| 558 771,50
| 559 506,50
| 10/10/2024
| 55
| 69
| 22 000
| 22 000
| 506 770,00
| 507 188,00
| 11/10/2024
| 70
| 59
| 26 500
| 26 500
| 612044
| 612 759,50
| 14/10/2024
| 94
| 108
| 31 900
| 31 900
| 735 741,60
| 736 762,40
| 15/10/2024
| 84
| 91
| 35 500
| 35 500
| 819 659,50
| 819 801,50
| 16/10/2024
| 80
| 82
| 30 000
| 25 000
| 696 330,00
| 580 375,00
| 17/10/2024
| 54
| 51
| 27 200
| 27 200
| 641 267,20
| 639 608,00
| 18/10/2024
| 54
| 80
| 28 500
| 33 500
| 683 316,00
| 802 023,50
| 21/10/2024
| 52
| 24
| 13 870
| 6 370
| 332 103,28
| 152 981,92
| 22/10/2024
| 47
| 73
| 7 800
| 15 300
| 184 805,40
| 364 155,30
| 23/10/2024
| 67
| 88
| 23 247
| 23 247
| 555 952,01
| 556 161,23
| 24/10/2024
| 51
| 29
| 12 500
| 6 500
| 300 050,00
| 156 266,50
| 25/10/2024
| 57
| 76
| 20 000
| 20 000
| 476 240,00
| 476 720,00
| 28/10/2024
| 83
| 75
| 20 000
| 21 000
| 475 180,00
| 499 443,00
| 29/10/2024
| 52
| 49
| 10 000
| 10 000
| 239 470,00
| 240 300,00
| 30/10/2024
| 136
| 191
| 36 000
| 36 000
| 847 872,00
| 848 448,00
| 31/10/2024
| 188
| 187
| 60 000
| 65 000
| 1 549 560,00
| 1 681 550,00
| 10/2024
| 1 613
| 1 776
| 549 917
| 556 917
| 12 889 332,29
| 13 067 558,15
| DATE
| NUMBER OF PURCHASE TRANSACTIONS
| NUMBER OF SALE TRANSACTIONS
| QUANTITY OF PURCHASE
| QUANTITY OF SALE
| TOTAL PURCHASED AMOUNT
| TOTAL SOLD AMOUNT
| 01/11/2024
| 103
| 140
| 42 500
| 42 500
| 1 161 015,00
| 1 161 992,50
| 04/11/2024
| 119
| 121
| 40 000
| 40 000
| 1 084 120,00
| 1 084 760,00
| 05/11/2024
| 64
| 42
| 25 000
| 25 000
| 670 800,00
| 671 250,00
| 06/11/2024
| 68
| 35
| 34 000
| 27 000
| 927 724,00
| 731 619,00
| 07/11/2024
| 85
| 53
| 38 571
| 32 571
| 1 036 055,63
| 877 625,60
| 08/11/2024
| 79
| 74
| 20 000
| 13 000
| 532 500,00
| 346 788,00
| 11/11/2024
| 29
| 86
| 8 500
| 28 500
| 226 780,00
| 762 688,50
| 12/11/2024
| 56
| 22
| 17 300
| 7 300
| 459 124,70
| 193 866,10
| 13/11/2024
| 108
| 61
| 27 300
| 17 300
| 711 028,50
| 449 644,30
| 14/11/2024
| 60
| 131
| 31 100
| 36 100
| 812 891,80
| 944 484,30
| 15/11/2024
| 61
| 126
| 26 500
| 41 500
| 693 240,00
| 1 086 677,50
| 18/11/2024
| 67
| 101
| 26 000
| 26 000
| 685 984,00
| 688 090,00
| 19/11/2024
| 84
| 35
| 21 300
| 11 300
| 558 762,90
| 296 297,30
| 20/11/2024
| 43
| 37
| 20 000
| 27 500
| 529 800,00
| 727 127,50
| 21/11/2024
| 80
| 130
| 25 000
| 27 000
| 663 500,00
| 717 228,00
| 22/11/2024
| 109
| 29
| 30 800
| 11 300
| 806 744,40
| 293 494,90
| 25/11/2024
| 42
| 24
| 8 500
| 7 500
| 218 186,50
| 193 027,50
| 26/11/2024
| 49
| 30
| 14 500
| 11 500
| 369 880,50
| 294 135,50
| 27/11/2024
| 42
| 15
| 9 500
| 2 500
| 234 925,50
| 61 940,00
| 28/11/2024
| 26
| 69
| 5 900
| 14 400
| 146 638,60
| 358 718,40
| 29/11/2024
| 19
| 30
| 6 500
| 12 000
| 162 233,50
| 300 504,00
| 11/2024
| 1 393
| 1 391
| 478 771
| 461 771
| 12 691 935,53
| 12 241 958,90
| 02/12/2024
| 49
| 38
| 14 500
| 11 500
| 354 336,50
| 283533
| 03/12/2024
| 34
| 21
| 15 000
| 15 000
| 367 170,00
| 367 005,00
| 04/12/2024
| 84
| 68
| 23 000
| 23 000
| 564 604,00
| 565 386,00
| 05/12/2024
| 18
| 72
| 5 500
| 25 500
| 138 770,50
| 639 310,50
| 06/12/2024
| 61
| 56
| 13 400
| 10 400
| 348 909,20
| 270951
| 09/12/2024
| 60
| 76
| 15 000
| 18 000
| 399 015,00
| 478 692,00
| 10/12/2024
| 53
| 52
| 25 000
| 25 000
| 665 375,00
| 666 450,00
| 11/12/2024
| 43
| 58
| 15 500
| 15 500
| 417 756,00
| 418 531,00
| 12/12/2024
| 73
| 104
| 32 500
| 32 500
| 885 917,50
| 886373
| 13/12/2024
| 75
| 30
| 20 500
| 20 500
| 557 743,50
| 558 112,50
| 16/12/2024
| 54
| 90
| 26 000
| 26 000
| 703 300,00
| 705 562,00
| 17/12/2024
| 65
| 22
| 20 500
| 6 800
| 551 122,00
| 183 402,80
| 18/12/2024
| 42
| 50
| 18 000
| 31 700
| 484 920,00
| 853713
| 19/12/2024
| 16
| 12
| 4 700
| 3 700
| 124 742,70
| 98 364,50
| 20/12/2024
| 67
| 66
| 11 800
| 12 800
| 310 823,80
| 338 227,20
| 23/12/2024
| 60
| 42
| 9 500
| 8 000
| 252 424,50
| 212 488,00
| 24/12/2024
| 21
| 36
| 12 000
| 9 500
| 319 740,00
| 253 403,00
| 27/12/2024
| 66
| 83
| 18 000
| 22 000
| 481 806,00
| 589 182,00
| 30/12/2024
| 36
| 60
| 21 000
| 21 000
| 564 963,00
| 565089
| 31/12/2024
| 21
| 17
| 3 800
| 3 800
| 102 410,00
| 102 562,00
| 12/2024
| 998
| 1 053
| 325 200
| 342 200
| 8 595 849,20
| 9 036 336,40
| S2/2024
| 6 890
| 7 152
| 2 396 033
| 2 411 033
| 57 394 670,96
| 57 767 896,29
Press contacts:
Jean-Baptiste Froville_+33 1 58 98 68 00_ ...
Fanny Rouby_+33 1 57 29 11 12_ ...
