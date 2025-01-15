Societe Generale: Half-Year Statement On The Liquidity Agreement

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) HALF-YEAR STATEMENT ON THE LIQUIDITY AGREEMENT Regulated Information Paris, 15 January 2025 Half-year statement and information about the number of executed transactions and the exchanged volume regarding the liquidity agreement of Societe Generale. Under the liquidity agreement signed between Societe Generale and Rothschild Martin Maurel, the following assets were held by the liquidity account as of 31 December 2024:

0 share € 5,429,174.00 As a reminder:

on the date of signing the liquidity account, i.e 22 August 2011 the following assets appeared in the liquidity account:



0 share € 170,000,000.00



the amendment of 19 December 2018 to the liquidity account reduced these resources to:





0 share € 5,000,000.00



as of 30 June 2024, the following assets were allocated to the liquidity account:





15 000 shares € 4,962,098.00

The following information presents the number of transactions executed on purchases and sales, as well as the volume exchanged on purchases and sales in shares number and in capital from 01 July to 31 December 2024 within the framework of the liquidity agreement signed between Societe Generale and Rothschild Martin Maurel.

DATE NUMBER OF PURCHASE TRANSACTIONS NUMBER OF SALE TRANSACTIONS QUANTITY OF PURCHASE QUANTITY OF SALE TOTAL PURCHASED AMOUNT TOTAL SOLD AMOUNT 01/07/2024 7 9 3 000 13 000 68 340,00 309 400,00 02/07/2024 57 12 12 500 4 000 280 987,50 90 292,00 03/07/2024 6 24 2 000 15 200 45 160,00 347 274,40 04/07/2024 16 25 10 100 10 400 236 895,50 244 223,20 05/07/2024 55 57 13 500 13 500 316 885,50 317 290,50 08/07/2024 36 9 11 500 2 500 270 342,00 58 837,50 09/07/2024 54 1 13 500 500 309 622,50 11 605,00 10/07/2024 13 54 2 119 16 119 48 491,20 371 575,19 11/07/2024 39 70 13 300 20 950 308 028,00 487 045,60 12/07/2024 34 39 11 000 11 350 257 950,00 266 622,85 15/07/2024 33 35 12 500 12 200 293 162,50 286 492,60 16/07/2024 17 21 7 100 7 400 165 096,30 172 701,20 17/07/2024 30 27 10 000 10 000 235 700,00 236 030,00 18/07/2024 34 64 18 100 15 800 433 911,30 379 200,00 19/07/2024 35 68 17 750 19 750 420 124,75 468 134,25 22/07/2024 42 42 14 800 15 100 353 853,20 361 146,70 23/07/2024 29 35 15 200 14 700 365 164,80 353 432,10 24/07/2024 43 48 13 600 13 500 324 740,80 323 338,50 25/07/2024 43 55 16 500 16 800 387 123,00 395 539,20 26/07/2024 38 29 12 000 12 300 286 824,00 294 621,90 29/07/2024 52 15 18 000 2 600 429 318,00 62 556,00 30/07/2024 17 65 4 250 19 650 101 732,25 469 242,00 31/07/2024 54 77 22 000 21 700 525 404,00 519 801,80 07/2024 784 881 274 319 289 019 6 464 857,10 6 826 402,49 01/08/2024 110 32 37 050 13 075 830 253,45 296 371,03 02/08/2024 43 6 16 000 775 335 984,00 16 178,90 05/08/2024 100 140 34 000 33 500 675 580,00 670 067,00 06/08/2024 71 39 20 030 15 030 405 667,59 305 109,00 07/08/2024 34 60 9 621 22 121 198 269,57 456 621,68 08/08/2024 53 63 17 100 22 600 346 873,50 459 864,80 09/08/2024 42 29 9 398 9 398 192 480,44 193 335,66 12/08/2024 36 31 7 668 7 668 157 155,66 157 608,07 13/08/2024 25 27 6 500 6 500 133 146,00 133 490,50 14/08/2024 26 30 6 791 6 791 139 901,39 140 397,13 15/08/2024 9 43 2 000 16 500 42 068,00 343 959,00 16/08/2024 17 50 7 500 7 500 157 822,50 158 122,50 19/08/2024 26 21 7 085 7 085 149 649,37 150 265,77 20/08/2024 24 24 6 337 6 337 133 336,82 134 040,22 21/08/2024 23 45 4 467 12 467 94 928,22 264 337,80 22/08/2024 36 27 6 308 6 308 134 240,55 134 499,18 23/08/2024 17 26 3 500 6 500 74 816,00 139 210,50 26/08/2024 32 12 11 000 5 000 235 488,00 107 050,00 27/08/2024 14 33 2 500 10 000 53 790,00 215 420,00 28/08/2024 54 78 17 500 17 500 378 297,50 378 507,50 29/08/2024 26 31 10 000 10 000 217 290,00 217 290,00 30/08/2024 45 13 10 000 10 000 218 430,00 218 450,00 08/2024 863 860 252 355 252 655 5 305 468,55 5 290 196,24





DATE NUMBER OF PURCHASE TRANSACTIONS NUMBER OF SALE TRANSACTIONS QUANTITY OF PURCHASE QUANTITY OF SALE TOTAL PURCHASED AMOUNT TOTAL SOLD AMOUNT 02/09/2024 40 49 22 000 22 000 479 600,00 479 688,00 03/09/2024 68 46 26 000 26 000 560 690,00 561 496,00 04/09/2024 87 65 23 000 23 000 490 222,00 490 981,00 05/09/2024 104 104 30 000 30 000 661 710,00 662 370,00 06/09/2024 62 65 30 000 30 000 655 890,00 657 000,00 09/09/2024 49 59 25 500 22 500 564 289,50 498 352,50 10/09/2024 82 45 21 500 18 500 470 506,00 405 779,00 11/09/2024 58 57 34 000 35 000 744 090,00 767 620,00 12/09/2024 58 68 25 000 30 000 553 500,00 664 440,00 13/09/2024 43 68 24 000 24 000 532 632,00 532 656,00 16/09/2024 42 40 23 000 23 000 510 968,00 511 428,00 17/09/2024 56 56 25 000 25 000 564 525,00 565 025,00 18/09/2024 76 51 25 500 25 500 576 376,50 577 065,00 19/09/2024 70 67 30 000 30 000 685 890,00 686 370,00 20/09/2024 51 25 22 500 15 500 512 122,50 353 245,00 23/09/2024 48 13 17 500 2 500 384 317,50 54 792,50 24/09/2024 27 72 4 025 26 025 90 011,08 581 268,38 25/09/2024 35 29 18 750 18 750 414 375,00 415 312,50 26/09/2024 59 109 40 000 40 000 906 640,00 908 400,00 27/09/2024 37 41 21 196 21 196 485 261,22 485 155,24 30/09/2024 87 62 27 000 20 000 603 612,00 447 000,00 09/2024 1 239 1 191 515 471 508 471 11 447 228,30 11 305 444,12 01/10/2024 43 27 23 000 20 000 507 495,00 442 260,00 02/10/2024 50 78 12 500 22 500 275 300,00 497 160,00 03/10/2024 92 70 30 000 25 000 655 410,00 546 525,00 04/10/2024 72 88 15 300 20 300 341 373,60 451 472,00 07/10/2024 39 43 22 000 22 000 497 090,00 497 662,00 08/10/2024 34 49 17 600 17 600 397 531,20 398 428,80 09/10/2024 59 89 24 500 24 500 558 771,50 559 506,50 10/10/2024 55 69 22 000 22 000 506 770,00 507 188,00 11/10/2024 70 59 26 500 26 500 612044 612 759,50 14/10/2024 94 108 31 900 31 900 735 741,60 736 762,40 15/10/2024 84 91 35 500 35 500 819 659,50 819 801,50 16/10/2024 80 82 30 000 25 000 696 330,00 580 375,00 17/10/2024 54 51 27 200 27 200 641 267,20 639 608,00 18/10/2024 54 80 28 500 33 500 683 316,00 802 023,50 21/10/2024 52 24 13 870 6 370 332 103,28 152 981,92 22/10/2024 47 73 7 800 15 300 184 805,40 364 155,30 23/10/2024 67 88 23 247 23 247 555 952,01 556 161,23 24/10/2024 51 29 12 500 6 500 300 050,00 156 266,50 25/10/2024 57 76 20 000 20 000 476 240,00 476 720,00 28/10/2024 83 75 20 000 21 000 475 180,00 499 443,00 29/10/2024 52 49 10 000 10 000 239 470,00 240 300,00 30/10/2024 136 191 36 000 36 000 847 872,00 848 448,00 31/10/2024 188 187 60 000 65 000 1 549 560,00 1 681 550,00 10/2024 1 613 1 776 549 917 556 917 12 889 332,29 13 067 558,15





DATE NUMBER OF PURCHASE TRANSACTIONS NUMBER OF SALE TRANSACTIONS QUANTITY OF PURCHASE QUANTITY OF SALE TOTAL PURCHASED AMOUNT TOTAL SOLD AMOUNT 01/11/2024 103 140 42 500 42 500 1 161 015,00 1 161 992,50 04/11/2024 119 121 40 000 40 000 1 084 120,00 1 084 760,00 05/11/2024 64 42 25 000 25 000 670 800,00 671 250,00 06/11/2024 68 35 34 000 27 000 927 724,00 731 619,00 07/11/2024 85 53 38 571 32 571 1 036 055,63 877 625,60 08/11/2024 79 74 20 000 13 000 532 500,00 346 788,00 11/11/2024 29 86 8 500 28 500 226 780,00 762 688,50 12/11/2024 56 22 17 300 7 300 459 124,70 193 866,10 13/11/2024 108 61 27 300 17 300 711 028,50 449 644,30 14/11/2024 60 131 31 100 36 100 812 891,80 944 484,30 15/11/2024 61 126 26 500 41 500 693 240,00 1 086 677,50 18/11/2024 67 101 26 000 26 000 685 984,00 688 090,00 19/11/2024 84 35 21 300 11 300 558 762,90 296 297,30 20/11/2024 43 37 20 000 27 500 529 800,00 727 127,50 21/11/2024 80 130 25 000 27 000 663 500,00 717 228,00 22/11/2024 109 29 30 800 11 300 806 744,40 293 494,90 25/11/2024 42 24 8 500 7 500 218 186,50 193 027,50 26/11/2024 49 30 14 500 11 500 369 880,50 294 135,50 27/11/2024 42 15 9 500 2 500 234 925,50 61 940,00 28/11/2024 26 69 5 900 14 400 146 638,60 358 718,40 29/11/2024 19 30 6 500 12 000 162 233,50 300 504,00 11/2024 1 393 1 391 478 771 461 771 12 691 935,53 12 241 958,90 02/12/2024 49 38 14 500 11 500 354 336,50 283533 03/12/2024 34 21 15 000 15 000 367 170,00 367 005,00 04/12/2024 84 68 23 000 23 000 564 604,00 565 386,00 05/12/2024 18 72 5 500 25 500 138 770,50 639 310,50 06/12/2024 61 56 13 400 10 400 348 909,20 270951 09/12/2024 60 76 15 000 18 000 399 015,00 478 692,00 10/12/2024 53 52 25 000 25 000 665 375,00 666 450,00 11/12/2024 43 58 15 500 15 500 417 756,00 418 531,00 12/12/2024 73 104 32 500 32 500 885 917,50 886373 13/12/2024 75 30 20 500 20 500 557 743,50 558 112,50 16/12/2024 54 90 26 000 26 000 703 300,00 705 562,00 17/12/2024 65 22 20 500 6 800 551 122,00 183 402,80 18/12/2024 42 50 18 000 31 700 484 920,00 853713 19/12/2024 16 12 4 700 3 700 124 742,70 98 364,50 20/12/2024 67 66 11 800 12 800 310 823,80 338 227,20 23/12/2024 60 42 9 500 8 000 252 424,50 212 488,00 24/12/2024 21 36 12 000 9 500 319 740,00 253 403,00 27/12/2024 66 83 18 000 22 000 481 806,00 589 182,00 30/12/2024 36 60 21 000 21 000 564 963,00 565089 31/12/2024 21 17 3 800 3 800 102 410,00 102 562,00 12/2024 998 1 053 325 200 342 200 8 595 849,20 9 036 336,40 S2/2024 6 890 7 152 2 396 033 2 411 033 57 394 670,96 57 767 896,29

Press contacts:

Jean-Baptiste Froville_+33 1 58 98 68 00_ ...

Fanny Rouby_+33 1 57 29 11 12_ ...

