Reged’S Advertising Compliance Solution Surpasses 7 Million Submissions, Marking Another Industry Milestone

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) RegEd's AI-Powered Enterprise Advertising Review continues to set the standard for marketing and advertising compliance in services through market-leading innovation and widespread adoption.

Raleigh, NC, Jan. 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- RegEd, the leading provider of compliance solutions for financial services firms, has reached a new milestone as its Enterprise Advertising Review Solution surpasses 7 million submissions, representing more than 13.1 million review decisions and more than 16 million submitted review items. This achievement reinforces RegEd's unmatched capability to streamline advertising compliance processes at scale, driven by advanced technology including artificial intelligence (AI).

RegEd's innovation and continuous investment in Advertising Review, including the successful launch of AI-powered capabilities in 2024, has made it the choice for the leading firms in the financial services industry, including six of the top ten broker-dealers and four of the five largest U.S. banks. Advertising Review achieved this new milestone less than a year after surpassing 6 million submissions in 2024. This milestone further demonstrates RegEd's consistent ability to meet the needs of the financial services industry's most demanding environments, from mid-sized firms to enterprise firms with a high number of submissions.

“Surpassing 7 million submissions is a testament to our commitment to innovation and delivering measurable value to our clients,” said Ethan Floyd, Chief Product Officer at RegEd.“Our solution enables firms to accelerate marketing compliance workflows by significantly reducing manual effort, enhancing decision accuracy, and improving speed to market. Clients have seen reductions in review times of up to 80%, which translates into a direct competitive advantage.”

RegEd's solution offers a comprehensive suite of advanced features designed to reduce the complexity of compliance reviews while ensuring regulatory adherence. Capabilities such as AI-driven problematic language detection, SMART Disclosures identification and management, lexicon-based keyword and keyword phrase detection, dynamic workflows and Document Compare automate key processes, minimizing the risk of human error. Additionally, the platform's intuitive interface, hierarchy management tools, and seamless integration with FINRA AREF further enhance operational efficiency. In 2025, RegEd plans to expand its industry-leading capabilities to include Media Transcription and advanced Pre-Submission Review functionality, to continue to evolve its solution along the innovation curve while amplifying the value delivered to the industry.

Leadership in AI

RegEd's AI-enabled capabilities, which are live and in production, save users valuable time by identifying potentially risky language while ensuring consistency in review decisions. Leveraging a large-scale, diversified and anonymized data set of over 16 million submitted review items, RegEd is uniquely positioned as the only provider in the industry with the scale of historical data to develop a proprietary, closed-loop data model. RegEd's model ensures security, data integrity, and alignment with regulatory expectations that AI systems remain defensible and explainable. Developed in collaboration with leading firms, RegEd's AI solutions provide actionable insights that foster trust in the compliance process and support better decision-making by compliance reviewers, with whom rests the ultimate responsibility for ensuring compliance.

Mark Mashewske, Principal Product Manager for Enterprise Advertising Review, emphasized the transformative impact of RegEd's technology:“Firms are under constant pressure to maintain compliance in an environment with high volumes of marketing content. Our platform enables compliance teams to manage this volume more efficiently, enabling them to focus on high-priority tasks by automating routine reviews. Our AI-powered solution has delivered faster approvals, greater accuracy, and a reduction in compliance costs for our clients.”

As financial services firms continue to expand their marketing and sales initiatives, the demand for robust advertising compliance solutions is more critical than ever. RegEd's Enterprise Advertising Review seamlessly integrates with existing marketing automation and compliance systems, helping firms streamline their processes from submission to approval.

For more information about RegEd's Enterprise Advertising Review and other compliance solutions, please visit RegEd.com.

About RegEd

RegEd is the market-leading provider of RegTech enterprise solutions with relationships with more than 200 enterprise clients, including 80% of the top 25 financial services firms.

Established in 2000 by former regulators, the company is recognized for continuous regulatory technology innovation with solutions hallmarked by workflow-directed processes, data integration, regulatory intelligence, automated validations, business process automation and compliance dashboards. The aggregate drives the highest levels of operational efficiency and enables our clients to cost-effectively comply with regulations and continuously mitigate risk.

Trusted by the nation's top financial services firms, RegEd's proven, holistic approach to RegTech meets firms where they are on the compliance and risk management continuum, scaling as their needs evolve and amplifying the value proposition delivered to clients. For more information, please visit .

CONTACT: Madelyn Matthews ...