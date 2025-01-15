CIRCULOOS Hosts A Successful Match-Making Event To Implement Circular Manufacturing Processes Across Europe

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

BARCELONA, BARCELONA, SPAIN, January 15, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- The CIRCULOOS project has successfully celebrated its first match-making event as a result of its Expression of Interest (EOI), bringing together manufacturers, SMEs, innovators, and stakeholders to propel Circular (CM) practices across Europe.Held on January 15, 2025, the virtual event has been an important milestone in fostering collaboration and innovation to advance the transition to a circular economy. The event provided an engaging platform, RAMP, for technology providers, manufacturers and other participants from the sector to explore partnerships, exchange knowledge, and discover cutting-edge tools designed to implement circular strategies. These strategies are based on the core principles of the project: Repair, Reuse, Recycle, Refurbish, Repurpose, and beyond.“The success of the CIRCULOOS Matchmaking Event demonstrates the commitment and enthusiasm across industries to embrace Circular Manufacturing,” said Anastasia Garbi, CIRCULOOS Coordinator from European Dynamics.Find your match and apply to the CIRCULOOS Expression of Interest and Second Open CallThe CIRCULOOS project has launched an Expression of Interest (EOI) to engage supply chain actors across various manufacturing industries and help them build new teams that implement new circular economy business concepts.Participants will adopt circular practices like refurbishing, remanufacturing, and repurposing (R-strategies), collaborating regionally to enhance product and process circularity. The goal is to implement these strategies and demonstrate new business models that improve circularity indices. All EOI submissions are published in RAMP to facilitate collaboration, allowing parties to form value chains and apply for funding in the upcoming Open Call #2. Successful teams in Open Calls 2 will be funded with a maximum of €240,000 per team comprising 2-4 entities. Interested parties are required to register on the RAMP platform, with registration open from October 2024 to March 2025.About CIRCULOOSCIRCULOOS is an EU-funded initiative aimed at creating a Circular Manufacturing ecosystem across Europe. Leveraging AI tools, data management, and collaboration platforms, the project supports SMEs in adopting circular supply chain strategies, reducing waste, and delivering sustainable products.

