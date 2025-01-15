Fintegrate Technology Welcomes Linda Lockhart Nello As Customer Success Manager

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

FIntegrate Welcomes Linda Lockhart Nello as Customer Success Manager

Linda Lockhart Nello

Brings Over Four Decades of Experience

- Linda Lockhart Nello, Customer Success Manager for FIntegrate TechnologyBIRMINGHAM, AL, UNITED STATES, January 15, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- FIntegrate is pleased to announce the addition of Linda Lockhart Nello as Customer Success Manager, bringing over 40 years of experience in Bank Operations and Fintech to the team.Linda comes with an impressive background as SVP of Operations across various banking institutions, from community banks to regional banks. Her expertise includes implementing WANs and in-house core processing, as well as valuable experience in acquisition teams, system conversions, and implementation teams.Discussing her new role, Linda says, "With community banks prioritizing core system modernization and focusing on operational efficiency, I'm thrilled to join FIntegrate as Customer Success Manager. Our FusionDMS for dispute management and FusionCRS for collections and recovery help financial institutions streamline operations and cut processing time by up to 40%. Our customers drive everything we do, and I'm eager to lead initiatives that enhance their experience, deliver value, and build lasting partnerships. Through innovative strategies and deep client insights, we'll exceed expectations and ensure shared success."A graduate of Drexel University with a degree in Business Administration, Linda will focus on being a proactive customer advocate, ensuring FIntegrate's products and support meet client expectations while gathering valuable feedback for product improvements.Based in the Philadelphia metropolitan area, Linda is active in her community, particularly in voter registration initiatives and various church volunteer programs."I'm delighted to welcome Linda to the FIntegrate team as our new Customer Success Manager. Her proven track record as a referral partner throughout 2024 demonstrates her deep understanding of our clients' needs and commitment to excellence. With the increasing demand for our solutions, bringing Linda onboard was a strategic next step for FIntegrate that strengthens our ability to deliver exceptional customer experiences and reinforces our dedication to client success," says Jeff Harper, FIntegrate Technology's Chief Growth Officer.FIntegrate has maintained an impressive customer satisfaction rate throughout 2024, and Linda's addition to the team reinforces our dedication to delivering exceptional client experiences. The company has seen unprecedented demand in the past year, and as we move into 2025, FIntegrate is well-positioned for continued growth.About FIntegrate TechnologyFIntegrate Technology is a leading provider of solutions that automate and simplify collections, recoveries, and transaction disputes for financial institutions. Our proprietary software improves operational efficiency, reduces costs, and mitigates risk. For more information about FIntegrate, please visit .

