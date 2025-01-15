Inventhelp Inventor Develops Tasty New Snack Item (LOS-248)
Date
1/15/2025 11:46:40 AM
(MENAFN- PR Newswire)
PITTSBURGH, Jan. 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a tasty new snack that is delicious and easy to eat," said an inventor, from Los Angeles, Calif., "so I invented the
ARCHAM. My snack would be easy to enjoy after a sports activity, while commuting to work or school, while traveling, or while watching television."
The invention provides a flavorful new treat option that can be enjoyed at any place or time. In doing so, it offers a delicious and satisfying taste. It also would be easy to enjoy at home or on the go, and it offers an alternative to standard snacks. The invention features a portable design that is easy to consume so it is ideal for the general population. Additionally, a prototype is available.
The original design was submitted to the Los Angeles sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 23-LOS-248, InventHelp, 100 Beecham Drive, Suite 110, Pittsburgh, PA 15205-9801, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at .
SOURCE InventHelp
WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE?
440k+
Newsrooms &
Influencers
9k+
Digital Media
Outlets
270k+
Journalists
Opted In
GET STARTED
MENAFN15012025003732001241ID1109094281
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.