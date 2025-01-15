Astiva Health Reports 188% Membership Growth In 2024, Starting 2025 With Over 30,000 Members

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) ORANGE, Calif., Jan. 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via IBN -- Astiva Health, a leader in culturally responsive care solutions, today announced a remarkable 188% membership growth, increasing from 10,500 members in January 2024 to 30,257 members as of January 2025. This milestone underscores Astiva's position as a trusted provider of innovative, personalized tailored to diverse communities.

“Growing from 10,000 to over 30,000 members reflects the trust and confidence our communities have placed in Astiva Health,” said Dr. Tri T. Nguyen, co-founder and CEO.“This achievement validates our commitment to delivering culturally sensitive health care solutions that meet the unique needs of our members. We are excited to build on this momentum and continue enhancing our services to improve overall member well-being.”

Key highlights of membership growth:



Exceptional membership increase: Astiva achieved an 188% year-over-year membership growth by January 2025. This surge reflects growing demand for Astiva's unique, culturally aligned health care model.





Culturally tailored care: Astiva emphasis on multilingual support and culturally responsive services has positioned the company as a leader in inclusive health care.



Community integration: Through partnerships with local businesses and activity centers, Astiva has fostered meaningful connections, that enhance member satisfaction and engagement.

Astiva attributes its success to its inclusive approach, bridging health care gaps and addressing diverse member needs. By offering multilingual resources, collaborating with culturally aligned providers, and focusing on underserved populations, the company is making a lasting impact on the health care landscape.

“This growth represents just the beginning of our journey,” said Chi Luong, chief financial officer.“Our focus remains on expanding our services, delivering high-quality care, and creating meaningful impacts within the communities we serve. We are committed to setting new standards for culturally responsive health care.”

About Astiva Health

Astiva Health is a leader in culturally responsive health care solutions, committed to bridging health care gaps for diverse and underserved populations. With a focus on delivering personalized care, Astiva empowers its members through innovative MAPD health plans, strategic partnerships, and multilingual resources. Serving over 30,000 members across California, Astiva Health is redefining health care accessibility and equity through community integration and culturally tailored care. To learn more, visit

