Business Contractors Insurance Services Joins World Insurance Associates

ISELIN, N.J., Jan. 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- World Insurance Associates LLC ("World"), a Top 50 Insurance Brokerage, announced today that it acquired the business of Business Contractors Insurance Services ("BCIS") of Santee, CA on September 1, 2024. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

BCIS was founded over 15 years ago. They provide a full range of insurance services to individuals and businesses.

"We founded BCIS Insurance Services with the principal purpose of creating an agency to meet the needs of our clients in both the commercial and personal lines sector, with a heavy emphasis on customer service and the goal of building "clients for life." In addition, we set out to build an agency where insurance producers and customer service minded individuals would feel a sense of a Team and Family to build and grow together" --as stated by Josh Schwartz and Chad Galvas.

"I'd like to welcome BCIS to the World family," says Rich Eknoian, CEO and Co-Founder of World. "This acquisition expands World's presence in California. BCIS is an experienced team, focused on providing excellent service to their clients-an approach that aligns with World's."

Giordano, Halleran & Ciesla provided legal counsel and Fortrust Diligence advised World on the transaction. Fennemore provided legal counsel to BCIS on the transaction. No other advisors, diligence firms, or legal counsel were disclosed.

About World Insurance Associates LLC

World Insurance Associates LLC (World) is headquartered in Iselin, N.J., and is a nationally ranked, full-service insurance organization providing individuals and businesses with top products and services across personal and commercial insurance, employee and executive benefits, retirement planning and financial planning services and human capital management solutions. Since its founding in 2011, World has completed more than 250 acquisitions and serves its clients from more than 250 offices across the United States. World is ranked #28 on the 100 Largest Brokers of U.S. Business list by Business Insurance, ranked #3 on the Fastest Growing Benefits Brokers list by Business Insurance, ranked #15 on the Top 100 P&C Agencies by Insurance Journal, ranked #19 on the Top 50 Personal Lines Agencies and ranked #19 on the Top 50 Commercial Lines Agencies by Insurance Journal. For more information, please visit

