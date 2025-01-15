(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Jan. 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Digital for Musculoskeletal Care Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Component, By End-use, By Solution, By Condition, By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2025 - 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global digital health for musculoskeletal care market size is estimated to reach USD 11.6 billion by 2030, registering to grow at a CAGR of 17.7% from 2025 to 2030 The market is driven by the increasing prevalence of conditions, the rise of telehealth and remote monitoring, advancements in wearable technology, and a shift toward value-based care. The aging population and a focus on preventive care, especially in occupational health, also contribute to the growing demand. Digital platforms offer cost-effective solutions by minimizing in-person visits and improving rehabilitation efficiency, addressing the challenge of rising healthcare costs.



The growing adoption of telehealth and remote monitoring in musculoskeletal care is revolutionizing treatment by enabling virtual consultations and reducing the need for in-person visits. This is especially beneficial for chronic conditions such as arthritis and lower back pain, as it promotes consistent communication, enhances treatment adherence, and provides personalized care. As a result, telehealth improves outcomes, cuts healthcare costs, and lowers access barriers. Increasingly, companies are launching telehealth products and services to meet this demand.

Advancements in wearable technology have transformed musculoskeletal care by enabling devices and sensors to track movement, posture, range of motion, and muscle activity in real-time. These wearables provide continuous data, allowing for personalized treatment plans and early intervention when irregularities are detected. Integrated with digital health platforms, they enable remote monitoring, therapy adjustments, and active patient engagement. By offering instant feedback on exercises, wearables help prevent further injury and optimize recovery. As technology evolves, its impact on both prevention and treatment will make musculoskeletal care more efficient and accessible.

Some key players are adopting key strategic initiatives such as mergers, acquisitions, and partnerships to expand their business footprint and grow their clientele.

Digital Health For Musculoskeletal Care Market Report Highlights

Based on component, the software & services segment dominated the market in 2024 with a revenue share of 62.6%.

North America dominated the global market due to the presence of a large number of major market players, government initiatives, and the launch of a diverse range of hardware, software, and services in the market.

By solution, the online/virtual consultations segment dominated the digital health for musculoskeletal care market in 2024 with a revenue share of 37.6%.

By condition, the knee and lower leg pain segment dominated the digital health for musculoskeletal care market in 2024 with a revenue share of 26.4%. By end use, the patient segment dominated the digital health for musculoskeletal care market in 2024 and accounted for the largest revenue share of 34.1%. Digital Health for Musculoskeletal Care Companies Featured

Hinge Health

SWORD Health

Kaia Health

IncludeHealth

Phynova

Upswing Health

Vori Health

Omada Health

getUbetter

Fern Health

Force Therapeutics Exer Health Key Attributes:



Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 150 Forecast Period 2024 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $4.4 billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $11.6 billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 17.7% Regions Covered Global



Key Topics Covered:

Chapter 1. Methodology and Scope

Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Market Outlook

2.2. Segment Outlook

2.3. Competitive Insights

Chapter 3. Digital Health for Musculoskeletal Care Market Variables, Trends & Scope

3.1. Market Lineage Outlook

3.1.1. Parent market outlook

3.1.2. Ancillary market outlook

3.2. Market Dynamics

3.2.1. Market driver analysis

3.2.2. Market restraint analysis

3.3. Digital Health for Musculoskeletal Care: Market Analysis Tools

3.3.1. Industry Analysis - Porter's

3.3.2. PESTLE Analysis

3.4. Technology Trend Analysis

3.5. Emerging Technologies in Digital Health Industry

3.6. Case Study Analysis

Chapter 4. Digital Health for Musculoskeletal Care Market Segment Analysis, By Component, 2018-2030 (USD Million)

4.1. Definition and Scope

4.2. Component Market Share Analysis, 2024 & 2030

4.3. Segment Dashboard

4.4. Global Digital Health for Musculoskeletal Care Market, by Component, 2018 to 2030

4.5. Hardware

4.5.1. Market estimates and forecasts, 2018 to 2030 (USD Million)

4.5.2. Monitoring Devices

4.5.3. Wearable Devices

4.6. Software & Services

4.6.1. Market estimates and forecasts, 2018 to 2030 (USD Million)

4.6.2. Telemedicine Platforms

4.6.3. Mobile Applications

4.6.4. Rehabilitation Software

4.6.5. Remote Monitoring

Chapter 5. Digital Health for Musculoskeletal Care Market Segment Analysis, By Solution, 2018-2030 (USD Million)

5.1. Definition and Scope

5.2. Solution Market Share Analysis, 2024 & 2030

5.3. Segment Dashboard

5.4. Global Digital Health for Musculoskeletal Care Market, by Solution, 2018 to 2030

5.5. Online/Virtual Consultations

5.6. Pain Management Therapy Programs

5.7. Remote Monitoring

Chapter 6. Digital Health for Musculoskeletal Care Market Segment Analysis, By Condition, 2018-2030 (USD Million)

6.1. Definition and Scope

6.2. Condition Market Share Analysis, 2024 & 2030

6.3. Segment Dashboard

6.4. Global Digital Health for Musculoskeletal Care Market, by Condition, 2018 to 2030

6.5. Back Pain

6.6. Foot and Ankle

6.7. Knee and Lower Leg Pain

6.8. Neck and Shoulder Pain

6.9. Pelvis, Hip, and Thigh Pain

Chapter 7. Digital Health for Musculoskeletal Care Market Segment Analysis, By End Use, 2018-2030 (USD Million)

7.1. Definition and Scope

7.2. End Use Market Share Analysis, 2024 & 2030

7.3. Segment Dashboard

7.4. Global Digital Health for Musculoskeletal Care Market, by End Use, 2018 to 2030

7.5. Patients

7.6. Providers

7.7. Payers

7.8. Other Buyers

Chapter 8. Digital Health for Musculoskeletal Care Market Segment Analysis, By Region, 2018- 2030 (USD Million)

8.1. Regional Market Share Analysis, 2024 & 2030

8.2. Regional Market Dashboard

8.3. Regional Market Snapshot

8.4. Digital Health for Musculoskeletal Care Market Share by Region, 2024 & 2030

Chapter 9. Competitive Landscape

9.1. Recent Developments & Impact Analysis, By Key Market Participants

9.2. Company Categorization

9.3. Company Profiles

For more information about this report visit

About is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment

Digital Health for Musculoskeletal Care Market

CONTACT: CONTACT: Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager ... For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900