Adeptia Appoints Charles Nardi As CEO

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) Experienced leader with a track record of driving growth and innovation joins a premier provider of B2B data integration solutions

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, January 15, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Adeptia, a leader in B2B data integration and business connectivity solutions, announced that its Board of Directors has appointed Charles Nardi as Chief Executive Officer. He will assume day-to-day leadership of Adeptia and join its Board of Directors. Nardi, a seasoned executive in the no-code and integration spaces, previously served as CEO of Zudy Software, a low-code application development platform, which was sold to Jitterbit, where he continued to lead Jitterbit's broader low code application development business. While at Zudy, Charles led the company through transformational and profitable growth, developed significant enterprise partnership sales, and built an operational excellence team.Nardi brings more than 30 years of experience in enterprise software and technology, with a strong history of driving growth, operational efficiency, and product expansion. Throughout his career, he has worked with businesses at various stages to define winning go-to-market approaches, foster innovation, and build enduring customer relationships.“We are thrilled to welcome Charles Nardi as Adeptia's CEO,” said Bill Skarinka, Managing Director at PSG.“Charles has a deep understanding of the integration technology landscape and a demonstrated ability to drive sustained growth in highly competitive markets. We believe that his leadership and vision are exactly what we need to guide Adeptia through its next stage of growth and innovation. We are excited to collaborate with Charles to continue delivering exceptional value to our customers and partners.”“I'm honored to join Adeptia as CEO and work with an exceptional team in a market that is increasingly critical to businesses worldwide,” said Nardi.“Organizations are navigating complex environments of data and systems, and Adeptia's platform is uniquely positioned to simplify and accelerate those connections. I'm excited to build on Adeptia's strong foundation to help more businesses achieve their goals through seamless data integration.”“Charles's ability to lead transformative growth initiatives, coupled with his customer-focused approach, makes him the ideal leader for Adeptia,” said Kate Nimmo, SVP at PSG.“We are confident in his ability to take Adeptia to new heights as a market leader in the B2B data integration space.”In addition to his professional achievements, Nardi has been married for thirty years and has two grown boys. He believes in giving back through several local charities and humanitarian works.About AdeptiaAdeptia is a leading provider of enterprise B2B data integration solutions that enable organizations to connect systems, partners, and applications with ease. Adeptia's platform empowers companies to optimize operations, streamline data processes, and accelerate business growth. Trusted by hundreds of organizations worldwide, Adeptia is dedicated to driving innovation and delivering exceptional value through its cutting-edge integration solutions. Adeptia is backed by PSG. For more information, visit .About PSGPSG is a growth equity firm that partners with software and technology-enabled services companies to help them navigate transformational growth, capitalize on strategic opportunities and build strong teams. Having backed more than 140 companies and facilitated over 500 add-on acquisitions, PSG brings extensive investment experience, deep expertise in software and technology, and a firm commitment to collaborating with management teams. Founded in 2014, PSG operates out of offices in Boston, Kansas City, London, Paris, Madrid, and Tel-Aviv. To learn more about PSG, visit .

Mary Heiser

Adeptia

email us here

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.