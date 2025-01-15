DXRACER Announced As Official Partner Of Extremesland CS Asia Open 2024 Shanghai Finals, Hosted By ZOWIE

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

DXRACER eXTREMESLAND Gaming Chair

eXTREMESLAND CS ASIA Open 2024

eXTREMESLAND CS ASIA Open 2024 live

MI, UNITED STATES, January 15, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- DXRACER , the leading brand in gaming chairs , has been announced as the official partner of the highly anticipated eXTREMESLAND CS Asia Open 2024 Shanghai Finals, hosted by ZOWIE. This partnership marks a significant milestone for both companies as they join forces to bring the ultimate gaming experience to players and fans alike.

The eXTREMESLAND CS Asia Open is one of the most prestigious and competitive gaming tournaments in the world, attracting top players from across Asia. The 2024 Shanghai Finals will be the culmination of a series of regional qualifiers, with the winning team taking home a grand prize of $100,000. As the official partner, DXRACER will provide their state-of-the-art gaming chairs for all players, ensuring maximum comfort and support during the intense matches.

In addition to providing gaming chairs for the tournament, DXRACER is also proud to announce the release of their latest innovation - the world's first electric gaming chair, the Martian Series. This revolutionary chair is upgraded with precise adjustment for comfort , including adjustable magnetic headrest, eletric airbag lumbar support, and 4D armrests, and a built-in massage function, all controlled by a touch screen panel. The Martian Series is designed to enhance the gaming experience and provide ultimate comfort for long hours of gameplay.

"We are thrilled to partner with eXTREMESLAND and ZOWIE for the 2024 Shanghai Finals. As a brand that is dedicated to providing the best gaming experience, we are excited to showcase our latest innovation, the Martian Series, to the world's top players," said a spokesperson from DXRACER. "We believe that this partnership will not only elevate the tournament to new heights but also demonstrate our commitment to the gaming community."

The eXTREMESLAND CS Asia Open 2024 Shanghai Finals, hosted by ZOWIE, will take place from January 14th to 19th at the Shanghai Oriental Sports Center. Fans can look forward to an intense and thrilling competition, with the support of DXRACER's cutting-edge gaming chairs. For more information on DXRACER and their products, please visit their website at .

