North Shore's First Look At MSA & Circus Arts Camp -- Valentine's Day Parents Night Out

MSA & Circus Arts is bringing its popular Chicago camp program to Highland Park and is hosting a special preview night for local families.

WHAT:

MSA Circus Arts invites families to a special Valentine's Day Parents Night Out - Camp Preview Party! Kids will enjoy an engaging evening filled with circus arts activities while parents can enjoy a night out. This event offers a fun preview of MSA's action-packed Highland Park Summer Camp program, launching in 2025. Children will explore hands-on experiences in aerial arts, tumbling, trampoline fun, and more.

WHEN:

Wednesday, February 14, 2025

5:00 PM to 8:00 PM

WHERE:

Highland Park Community House

1991 Sheridan Rd, Highland Park, IL 60035

Registration link:

DETAILS:

MSA Circus Arts, renowned for its stellar reputation in Chicago, is expanding its highly acclaimed summer camp to the North Shore. This preview event gives families a firsthand opportunity to experience the thrill of circus arts and discover why MSA is a leader in creative physical education. This event offers a memorable, joy-filled option to celebrate Valentine's Day while inspiring creativity and confidence.

About MSA Circus Arts

MSA & Circus Arts is the premier destination for circus arts education in the Midwest and is now expanding some of its most popular programs to the North Shore suburbs. With generations of experience and world-class European training standards, MSA offers innovative programs that inspire creativity, build confidence, and promote physical fitness for children and adults of all levels.

In addition to its educational offerings, MSA also produces professional shows that feature a blend of local talent, aspiring artists, and international performers, bringing the magic of circus to life for audiences of all ages. Learn more about MSA by visiting

