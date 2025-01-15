Easypark Group Closes Acquisition Of Flowbird Group To Become A Leading Global Mobility Platform Provider

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

The company aims to take greater responsibility for digitalizing urban mobility globally, with evidence-based services and solutions to accelerate more livable cities.

STOCKHOLM, Jan. 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Today,

EasyPark Group, a leading provider of digital parking and mobility solutions, announces the completion of its strategic of Flowbird Group. Together, the company will use its combined capabilities to deliver full-service parking and solutions to ease urban mobility globally and expand into new markets.



Cameron Clayton, current CEO of EasyPark Group, has been appointed as the CEO of the new joint company. Frédéric Beylier, the current CEO of Flowbird Group, is leaving the company.



"Today marks a step toward improving space utilization worldwide as EasyPark Group and Flowbird come together as one team. Our broader set of offerings will empower our customers

to optimize mobility and reinvest in public transportation, greenspaces and the revitalization of urban centers. I invite cities, transportation authorities and organizations across the mobility industry to join us on this journey. Together, we'll make cities more livable," said Cameron Clayton, CEO of EasyPark Group.

The acquisition uniquely positions the joint company to future-proof cities with smart parking and transportation solutions. Through a localized approach, the company will meet each city's needs with a complementary mix of mobile paid parking, pay-and-display machines, public transport solutions, accompanied by suitable pricing, parking policies, data and insights.

"This acquisition marks an exciting chapter for mobility, unlocking new possibilities and the potential to create value for people, customers, partners, and municipalities. As I step aside after a thrilling growth journey with the Flowbird teams, I'm confident that the future of the joint company holds more promising adventures and successes with its talented and dedicated people."

says Frédéric Beylier, CEO of Flowbird Group.

For now, it's business continuity to deliver the highest quality service to our customers and partners. As the new, joint company begins the foundation to build a leading global mobility platform, more information will be shared on organizational structure in the coming months.



Vitruvian Partners, Verdane and Searchlight Capital Partners L.P., the investment firms that will own the joint company, support the acquisition and are proud for the two companies to come together. The parties have agreed not to disclose the terms of the transaction.

"In an

Open Letter

to the Industry, our newly appointed CEO, Cameron Clayton, shares his insights on what this means for our customers and the future of urban mobility."

