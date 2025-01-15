عربي


Rogers Sugar Inc.: Conference Call – 1St Quarter 2025 Results


1/15/2025 10:46:23 AM

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) MONTREAL, Jan. 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rogers Sugar Inc. (RSI) will be holding a conference call to discuss their 2025 first quarter results on Thursday, February 6, 2025, at 8:00 a.m. (Eastern Time) .

The conference call will be chaired by Mr. Michael Walton, Chief Executive Officer and Mr. Jean-Sébastien Couillard, Chief financial Officer.

If you wish to participate, please dial 1-800-717-1738 . A recording of the conference call will be accessible shortly after the conference, by dialing 1-888-660-6264, access code 01931#. This recording will be available until March 6, 2025.

The discussion along with a presentation will be accessible through a webcast at the following address:

77FD5B&LangLocaleID=1033

For further information:

Jean-Sébastien Couillard
Vice President of Finance, Chief Financial Officer and Corporate Secretary
Tel.: (514) 940-4350
crogers.com


