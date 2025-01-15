Nucleating & Clarifying Agents Market Outlook 2024-2029, With Profiles For Milliken, Clariant, Adeka, BASF, Avient, Imerys, New Japan Chemical Co, GCH Technology Co, Plastiblends India And More
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Jan. 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Nucleating & Clarifying Agents market by Agent Type, Form, Polymer, Application, and Region - Global Forecast to 2029" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
In terms of value, the nucleating & clarifying agents market is estimated to grow from USD 378.9 million in 2024 to USD 512.5 million by 2029, at a CAGR of 6.2%. Stringent regulations and policies by the government towards eco-friendly manufacturing is positive influencing the nucleating & clarifying agents market. Many countries have created regulations that encourage manufacturers to reduce plastic waste and employ eco-friendly production. Sustainability has become the most crucial parameter for companies to select materials across industries; and nucleating and clarifying agents help to achieve it by providing the ability of recycling and lightweight plastics. These agents enhance the property of polypropylene along with other polymers and reduce the material usage and energy consumption to process these materials.
Nucleators segment is projected to be the second-fastest growing segment of nucleating & clarifying agents market, during the forecast period
Nucleators segment is estimated to be the second-fastest growing segment of nucleating & clarifying agents market, during the forecast period. The development in polymer science has brought in significant technological advancements transforming the functionality and application of nucleators in a number of industrial sectors. Advanced chemical and material sciences have created some specific nucleating agents fit for special applications, resulting in enabling the manufacturer with increased flexibility to formulate the polymer with increased mechanical strength, thermal stability, transparency, and crystallinity.
Granules segment is projected to witness the second-highest CAGR in the nucleating & clarifying agents market, during the forecast period.
The granules segment is projected to witness the second-highest CAGR in the nucleating & clarifying agents market, between 2024 and 2029. The growth is attributed to the size and the physical nature of granules that render them cost-effective in terms of storage and transportation. Granules occupy a smaller space in the shipping containers and warehouses and therefore, the attractive option for producers wanting to streamline their processes due to reduced storage and shipping costs. Their robust form ensures minimal spillage during handling, which can help reduce contamination and waste.
Other polymers segment was the fourth-largest polymer type of nucleating & clarifying agents market, in terms of value, in 2023.
Other polymers segment stands as the fourth-largest polymer type in the nucleating & clarifying agents market. Other polymers like polystyrene and acrylonitrile butadiene styrene are increasingly being used for specialty packaging solutions that require a compromise between strength, rigidity, and aesthetic appeal. Clarifying agents help improve the hardness and clarity for these polymers in protective and display packaging. These polymers, which are enhanced by nucleating and clarifying agents, meet the evolving consumer needs for high-end and long-lasting products and are used in luxury gadgets, car interiors, or premium packaging.
Automotive segment was the third largest application of nucleating & clarifying agents market, in terms of value, in 2023.
Automotive segment stands as the third-largest application in the nucleating & clarifying agents market. Automotive applications demand precise component dimensions to ensure proper assembly and operation. Nucleating agents reduce the processing-related warpage and shrinkage by improving crystallinity in polymers, thus ensuring constant performance and compatibility in high-precision assemblies through improved dimensional stability in components such as battery casings, air intake manifolds, and instrument panels. Nucleating agents enhance the toughness and heat resistance of polymers, thus enhancing their durability in adverse conditions. This is crucial for the under-the-hood components such as engine covers and parts for the cooling system.
The key players profiled in the report include Milliken & Company (US), ADEKA Corporation (Japan), Imerys S.A. (France), Clariant AG (Switzerland), BASF SE (Germany), New Japan Chemical Co., Ltd. (Japan), Plastiblends India Limited (India), Avient Corporation (US), GCH Technology Co., Ltd. (China), and Shandong Rainwell New Materials Technology Co., Ltd. (China).
Research Coverage
This report segments the market for nucleating & clarifying agents based on agent type, form, polymer, application, and region and provides estimations of value (USD Million) for the overall market size across various regions. A detailed analysis of key industry players has been conducted to provide insights into their business overviews, services, and key strategies, associated with the market for nucleating & clarifying agents.
The report provides insights on the following:
Market Penetration: Comprehensive information on nucleating & clarifying agents offered by top players in the global market Analysis of key drivers: (Increase in consumption of plastics, demand for polymers in packaging applications, and increasing focus on plastic recycling), restraints (awareness about adverse effects of plastics and environmental concerns), opportunities (rise in pharmaceutical applications and growing demand for transparent packaging), and challenges (appropriate dosage in polymers and fluctuating raw material prices) influencing the growth of nucleating & clarifying agents market. Product Development/Innovation: Detailed insights on upcoming technologies, research & development activities, and new product & service launches in the nucleating & clarifying agents market Market Development: Comprehensive information about lucrative emerging markets - the report analyzes the markets for nucleating & clarifying agents across regions. Market Diversification: Exhaustive information about new products, untapped regions, and recent developments in the global nucleating & clarifying agents market Competitive Assessment: In-depth assessment of market shares, strategies, products, and manufacturing capabilities of leading players in the nucleating & clarifying agents market
Key Attributes:
| Report Attribute
| Details
| No. of Pages
| 266
| Forecast Period
| 2024 - 2029
| Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024
| $378.9 Million
| Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2029
| $512.5 Million
| Compound Annual Growth Rate
| 6.2%
| Regions Covered
| Global
Key Topics Covered:
Premium Insights
Attractive Opportunities for Players in Nucleating & Clarifying Agents Market Nucleating & Clarifying Agents Market, by Region Asia-Pacific: Nucleating & Clarifying Agents Market, by Application and Country Regional Analysis: Nucleating & Clarifying Agents Market, by Polymer Nucleating & Clarifying Agents Market Growth Opportunities, by Country
Market Dynamics
Drivers
Increasing Consumption of Plastics Rising Demand for Polymers in Packaging Applications Increasing Focus on Plastic Recycling
Restraints
Awareness of Adverse Effects of Plastics Environmental Concerns
Opportunities
Rise in Pharmaceutical Applications Growing Demand for Transparent Packaging
Challenges
Appropriate Dosage in Polymers Fluctuating Raw Material Prices
Case Study Analysis
Case Study on Enhancement of Polypropylene (PP) Industry Case Study on Transparent Film for Electronics Packaging Case Study on Automotive Parts Production
Nucleating & Clarifying Agents Market, by Agent Type
Nucleators
Increasing Demand for Lightweight Materials to Drive Market Clarifiers
Rising Demand for High-Transparency Plastics to Support Market Growth
Nucleating & Clarifying Agents Market, by Polymer
Polypropylene
Rising Demand in Consumer Goods to Drive Market Polyethylene
Increasing Demand from Packaging Industry to Boost Market High-Density Polyethylene Low-Density Polyethylene Linear Low-Density Polyethylene Polyethylene Terephthalate
Growing Demand for Food & Beverage Packaging to Drive Market Other Polymers
Polyamide Polystyrene Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene
Nucleating & Clarifying Agents Market, by Form
Powder
Ease of Application to Drive Adoption Granules
Enhanced Flow Properties and Increased Compressibility of Granules to Boost Demand Liquid
Better Miscibility of Liquid Agents with Polymer Matrices to Drive Demand
Nucleating & Clarifying Agents Market, by Application
Packaging
Rising Demand for Transparent Food & Beverage Packaging to Drive Market Food & Beverage Packaging Media Packaging Consumer Products
Enhanced Functionality and Aesthetic Appeal of Consumer Products to Drive Adoption Personal Care Products Household Products Automotive
Rising Trend of Lightweight Materials to Drive Market Automotive Interiors Automotive Exteriors Automotive Electrical Systems Electronics
Reduced Processing Cycle Time and Enhanced Productivity to Propel Market Other Applications
Building & Construction Pharmaceuticals Agricultural
Company Profiles
Key Players
Milliken & Company Clariant Adeka Corporation BASF Avient Corporation Imerys New Japan Chemical Co. Ltd. Shandong Rainwell New Materials Technology Co. Ltd. GCH Technology Co. Ltd. Plastiblends India
Startups/SMEs
L. Bruggemann Altana Polyvel Reedy Chemical Foam Eutec Chemical Co. Ltd. Qingdao Jade New Material Technology Co. Ltd Hpl Additives Limited Polychem Alloy, Inc. Richyu Chemical Co. Everspring Chemical Co. Ltd. Teknor Apex Techmer PM MG Polyblends Hallstar Grafe
CONTACT:
