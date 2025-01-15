(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Jan. 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Nucleating & Clarifying Agents by Agent Type, Form, Polymer, Application, and Region - Global Forecast to 2029" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

In terms of value, the nucleating & clarifying agents market is estimated to grow from USD 378.9 million in 2024 to USD 512.5 million by 2029, at a CAGR of 6.2%. Stringent regulations and policies by the towards eco-friendly manufacturing is positive influencing the nucleating & clarifying agents market. Many countries have created regulations that encourage manufacturers to reduce plastic waste and employ eco-friendly production. Sustainability has become the most crucial parameter for companies to select materials across industries; and nucleating and clarifying agents help to achieve it by providing the ability of recycling and lightweight plastics. These agents enhance the property of polypropylene along with other polymers and reduce the material usage and energy consumption to process these materials.



Nucleators segment is projected to be the second-fastest growing segment of nucleating & clarifying agents market, during the forecast period

Nucleators segment is estimated to be the second-fastest growing segment of nucleating & clarifying agents market, during the forecast period. The development in polymer science has brought in significant technological advancements transforming the functionality and application of nucleators in a number of industrial sectors. Advanced chemical and material sciences have created some specific nucleating agents fit for special applications, resulting in enabling the manufacturer with increased flexibility to formulate the polymer with increased mechanical strength, thermal stability, transparency, and crystallinity.

Granules segment is projected to witness the second-highest CAGR in the nucleating & clarifying agents market, during the forecast period.

The granules segment is projected to witness the second-highest CAGR in the nucleating & clarifying agents market, between 2024 and 2029. The growth is attributed to the size and the physical nature of granules that render them cost-effective in terms of storage and transportation. Granules occupy a smaller space in the shipping containers and warehouses and therefore, the attractive option for producers wanting to streamline their processes due to reduced storage and shipping costs. Their robust form ensures minimal spillage during handling, which can help reduce contamination and waste.

Other polymers segment was the fourth-largest polymer type of nucleating & clarifying agents market, in terms of value, in 2023.

Other polymers segment stands as the fourth-largest polymer type in the nucleating & clarifying agents market. Other polymers like polystyrene and acrylonitrile butadiene styrene are increasingly being used for specialty packaging solutions that require a compromise between strength, rigidity, and aesthetic appeal. Clarifying agents help improve the hardness and clarity for these polymers in protective and display packaging. These polymers, which are enhanced by nucleating and clarifying agents, meet the evolving consumer needs for high-end and long-lasting products and are used in luxury gadgets, car interiors, or premium packaging.

Automotive segment was the third largest application of nucleating & clarifying agents market, in terms of value, in 2023.

Automotive segment stands as the third-largest application in the nucleating & clarifying agents market. Automotive applications demand precise component dimensions to ensure proper assembly and operation. Nucleating agents reduce the processing-related warpage and shrinkage by improving crystallinity in polymers, thus ensuring constant performance and compatibility in high-precision assemblies through improved dimensional stability in components such as battery casings, air intake manifolds, and instrument panels. Nucleating agents enhance the toughness and heat resistance of polymers, thus enhancing their durability in adverse conditions. This is crucial for the under-the-hood components such as engine covers and parts for the cooling system. The key players profiled in the report include Milliken & Company (US), ADEKA Corporation (Japan), Imerys S.A. (France), Clariant AG (Switzerland), BASF SE (Germany), New Japan Chemical Co., Ltd. (Japan), Plastiblends India Limited (India), Avient Corporation (US), GCH Technology Co., Ltd. (China), and Shandong Rainwell New Materials Technology Co., Ltd. (China).

Research Coverage

This report segments the market for nucleating & clarifying agents based on agent type, form, polymer, application, and region and provides estimations of value (USD Million) for the overall market size across various regions. A detailed analysis of key industry players has been conducted to provide insights into their business overviews, services, and key strategies, associated with the market for nucleating & clarifying agents.

The report provides insights on the following:

Market Penetration: Comprehensive information on nucleating & clarifying agents offered by top players in the global market

Analysis of key drivers: (Increase in consumption of plastics, demand for polymers in packaging applications, and increasing focus on plastic recycling), restraints (awareness about adverse effects of plastics and environmental concerns), opportunities (rise in pharmaceutical applications and growing demand for transparent packaging), and challenges (appropriate dosage in polymers and fluctuating raw material prices) influencing the growth of nucleating & clarifying agents market.

Product Development/Innovation: Detailed insights on upcoming technologies, research & development activities, and new product & service launches in the nucleating & clarifying agents market

Market Development: Comprehensive information about lucrative emerging markets - the report analyzes the markets for nucleating & clarifying agents across regions.

Market Diversification: Exhaustive information about new products, untapped regions, and recent developments in the global nucleating & clarifying agents market Competitive Assessment: In-depth assessment of market shares, strategies, products, and manufacturing capabilities of leading players in the nucleating & clarifying agents market Key Attributes:



Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 266 Forecast Period 2024 - 2029 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $378.9 Million Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2029 $512.5 Million Compound Annual Growth Rate 6.2% Regions Covered Global



Key Topics Covered:

Premium Insights



Attractive Opportunities for Players in Nucleating & Clarifying Agents Market

Nucleating & Clarifying Agents Market, by Region

Asia-Pacific: Nucleating & Clarifying Agents Market, by Application and Country

Regional Analysis: Nucleating & Clarifying Agents Market, by Polymer Nucleating & Clarifying Agents Market Growth Opportunities, by Country

Market Dynamics

Drivers



Increasing Consumption of Plastics

Rising Demand for Polymers in Packaging Applications Increasing Focus on Plastic Recycling

Restraints



Awareness of Adverse Effects of Plastics Environmental Concerns

Opportunities



Rise in Pharmaceutical Applications Growing Demand for Transparent Packaging

Challenges



Appropriate Dosage in Polymers Fluctuating Raw Material Prices

Case Study Analysis



Case Study on Enhancement of Polypropylene (PP) Industry

Case Study on Transparent Film for Electronics Packaging Case Study on Automotive Parts Production

Nucleating & Clarifying Agents Market, by Agent Type



Nucleators

Increasing Demand for Lightweight Materials to Drive Market

Clarifiers Rising Demand for High-Transparency Plastics to Support Market Growth

Nucleating & Clarifying Agents Market, by Polymer



Polypropylene

Rising Demand in Consumer Goods to Drive Market

Polyethylene



Increasing Demand from Packaging Industry to Boost Market



High-Density Polyethylene



Low-Density Polyethylene

Linear Low-Density Polyethylene

Polyethylene Terephthalate

Growing Demand for Food & Beverage Packaging to Drive Market

Other Polymers



Polyamide



Polystyrene Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene

Nucleating & Clarifying Agents Market, by Form



Powder

Ease of Application to Drive Adoption

Granules

Enhanced Flow Properties and Increased Compressibility of Granules to Boost Demand

Liquid Better Miscibility of Liquid Agents with Polymer Matrices to Drive Demand



Nucleating & Clarifying Agents Market, by Application



Packaging



Rising Demand for Transparent Food & Beverage Packaging to Drive Market



Food & Beverage Packaging

Media Packaging

Consumer Products



Enhanced Functionality and Aesthetic Appeal of Consumer Products to Drive Adoption



Personal Care Products

Household Products

Automotive



Rising Trend of Lightweight Materials to Drive Market



Automotive Interiors



Automotive Exteriors

Automotive Electrical Systems

Electronics

Reduced Processing Cycle Time and Enhanced Productivity to Propel Market

Other Applications



Building & Construction



Pharmaceuticals Agricultural

Company Profiles

Key Players



Milliken & Company

Clariant

Adeka Corporation

BASF

Avient Corporation

Imerys

New Japan Chemical Co. Ltd.

Shandong Rainwell New Materials Technology Co. Ltd.

GCH Technology Co. Ltd. Plastiblends India

Startups/SMEs



L. Bruggemann

Altana

Polyvel

Reedy Chemical Foam

Eutec Chemical Co. Ltd.

Qingdao Jade New Material Technology Co. Ltd

Hpl Additives Limited

Polychem Alloy, Inc.

Richyu Chemical Co.

Everspring Chemical Co. Ltd.

Teknor Apex

Techmer PM

MG Polyblends

Hallstar Grafe

For more information about this report visit

