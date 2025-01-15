Meningococcal Vaccine Market To Reach USD 9014Million By 2034 At 8.6% Of CAGR, Driven By Rising Awareness & Innovations

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

The meningococcal vaccine market is projected to grow at 8.6% CAGR, reaching USD 9014Million by 2034. Key drivers include programs & rising awareness

NEWARK, DE, UNITED STATES, January 15, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- The meningococcal vaccine market has demonstrated substantial growth, driven by rising prevalence and increased global awareness. In 2024, the market's valuation is estimated at USD 3950.2 million, projected to nearly double, reaching USD 9014 million by 2034. This growth corresponds to a robust CAGR of 8.6%. Factors such as advanced vaccine formulations, wider governmental immunization programs, and healthcare innovations contribute significantly to this upward trajectory.A Full Report Overview -Growth DriversRising Incidence of Meningitis: In 2019, there were approximately 2.51 million cases of meningitis worldwide, with a significant portion affecting children under five years old. This alarming statistic has heightened public awareness and urgency regarding vaccination.Government Initiatives: Many countries have implemented robust vaccination programs targeting infants, adolescents, and young adults to mitigate the incidence of meningococcal disease. These initiatives are crucial in driving market growth.Increased Public Awareness: There is a growing understanding among healthcare professionals and the general public about the severity of meningococcal disease, which is encouraging more individuals to seek vaccination.Technological Advancements: Ongoing advancements in vaccine development are leading to more effective vaccines that offer broader protection against multiple strains of meningococcal bacteria and require fewer doses.What are the latest advancements in meningococcal vaccine technology?Recent advancements in meningococcal vaccine technology have significantly enhanced the effectiveness and accessibility of vaccines aimed at preventing meningococcal disease. Here are some of the latest developments:Key AdvancementsConjugate Vaccines: Traditional polysaccharide vaccines are increasingly being replaced by conjugate vaccines, which link the polysaccharide antigen to a protein carrier. This approach has proven to be more effective, especially in young children, providing longer-lasting immunity and robust protection against multiple serogroups of Neisseria meningitidis.Protein-Based Vaccines: New protein-based vaccines targeting surface proteins of the bacteria, such as factor H binding protein (fHbp), have shown promising results in offering broad protection across different serogroups.Reverse Vaccinology and Genomic Sequencing: These advanced technologies facilitate the identification of new vaccine targets by analyzing the entire genome of pathogens. This innovative approach has led to the discovery of novel antigens for meningococcal vaccines, resulting in enhanced efficacy.Combination Vaccines: There is a growing trend towards developing combination vaccines that protect against multiple diseases. These vaccines simplify immunization schedules and improve compliance by integrating meningococcal antigens with those for other diseases, such as diphtheria, tetanus, and pertussis.New Vaccine Approvals:PENBRAYATM: Recently approved by the FDA, this pentavalent vaccine provides coverage against meningococcal groups A, B, C, W, and Y for adolescents and young adults aged 10 to 25. It demonstrated robust immunogenicity and a favorable safety profile in clinical trials.MenABCWY Vaccine: GSK's candidate combines components from existing vaccines to provide broad coverage against the five most common meningococcal serogroups.Novel Delivery Systems: Advancements in vaccine delivery methods, such as intranasal and microneedle patch technologies, enhance accessibility and acceptability. These methods offer advantages like ease of administration and reduced pain.New 5-in-1 Vaccine: Nigeria has introduced a new 5-in-1 vaccine (Men5CV) that protects against five major strains of meningococcal bacteria (A, C, W, Y, and X) in a single dose. This vaccine aims to significantly reduce meningitis cases in regions where multiple serogroups are prevalent.Affordability Initiatives: The development of more affordable vaccines is crucial for increasing access in low-income countries. The Serum Institute of India has collaborated with PATH to create a new conjugate vaccine expected to be more accessible for meningitis belt countries.Component InsightsThe market is segmented into polysaccharide, conjugate, and recombinant vaccines. Conjugate vaccines dominate due to their ability to provide long-lasting immunity, especially in young children. Recombinant vaccines, offering broader protection, are gaining traction due to continued R&D investments.Challenges Facing the MarketDespite significant growth, challenges like vaccine hesitancy and disparities in healthcare access hinder progress. In low-income countries, the high cost of vaccination remains a major barrier. Additionally, logistical challenges in vaccine distribution and storage impact immunization rates in remote areas.Regional InsightsNorth America and Europe lead the market, thanks to established healthcare infrastructures and supportive government policies. Meanwhile, Asia-Pacific is emerging as a key growth region, with countries like India and China increasing investments in healthcare and vaccination programs. Sub-Saharan Africa also presents opportunities due to its high meningitis burden, driving demand for affordable vaccines.Leading Meningococcal Vaccines BrandsGlaxoSmithKline plcPfizer Inc.Sanofi PasteurMerck & Co., Inc.Novartis AGCSL LimitedJohnson & JohnsonBharat Biotech International LimitedSerum Institute of India Pvt. Ltd.Sinovac Biotech Ltd.Biological E LimitedChongqing Zhifei Biological Products Co., Ltd.Beijing Tiantan Biological Products Co., Ltd.Hualan Biological Engineering Inc.Walvax Biotechnology Co., Ltd.Bio-Manguinhos (Fiocruz)Hangzhou Jinjiang Group Co., Ltd.Shenzhen Kangtai Biological Products Co., Ltd.Biomed Pvt. Ltd.GlaxoSmithKline Biologicals SAKey Segments of Market ReportOn the basis of product type:The sector is bifurcated into polysaccharides and conjugates.Based on the age group:The industry is segmented into infants, children, adolescents, young adults, and adults.On account of end users:The sector is segmented into, pharmacies, community, clinics, public health agencies, and others.As per region:The industry is divided into North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Middle East and AfricaExplore FMI's Related Ongoing Coverage on Healthcare Market Insights Domain:The veterinary vaccines market share is estimated to reach USD 9,433.9 million in 2024. It is estimated that revenue will increase at a CAGR of 5.2% between 2024 and 2034. The industry is anticipated to reach USD 15,632.4 million by 2034.The livestock vaccine market size is predicted to be valued at US$ 6.1 billion in 2024 and rise to US$ 11.2 billion by 2034. 