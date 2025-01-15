Inventhelp Inventor Develops New Wipes & Dispenser Unit For Men (LOS-205)

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

PITTSBURGH, Jan. 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a convenient and hygienic way to wipe excess urine from the penis after urinating," said an inventor, from Wilmington, Calif., "so I invented the YAHWEH PEE WIPES. My design eliminates the need for shaking, and it helps prevent wetness and stains."

The invention provides an improved wipe to absorb excess urine drips from the penis after urinating. In doing so, it eliminates the need to shake excess urine. As a result, it eliminates wet spots, stains and odors. It also increases sanitation and comfort. The invention features a disposable design that is easy to dispense and use so it is ideal for men. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

The original design was submitted to the Los Angeles sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 23-LOS-205, InventHelp, 100 Beecham Drive, Suite 110, Pittsburgh, PA 15205-9801, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at .

SOURCE InventHelp

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED