The global neglected tropical diseases diagnosis market size is anticipated to reach USD 9.59 billion by 2030. The market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 7.73% from 2025 to 2030. Increasing burden, growing demand for early disease identification, and complementary advancements in technology is expected to drive growth in demand.

Increasing concern regarding neglected tropical diseases and their impact on the population as well as economies has boosted the demand for the development of early disease detection methods. This growth in concern is evident in the launch of a substantial number of programs aiming to combat NTDs. For instance, the Global Network for Neglected Tropical Diseases aims to raise awareness and funding, both of which are essential to control and eliminate the most common NTDs. In addition, various companies are undertaking efforts to develop less complicated and inexpensive diagnostic assays for tropical diseases. In January 2021, Novartis AG signed an agreement with the WHO to manage leprosy across the globe. This, in turn, is anticipated to support the growth of this market throughout the forecast period.

According to the WHO, as of January 2022, more than 1.5 billion people are infected with soil-transmitted helminth infections worldwide. The Kato-Katz technique is the WHO gold standard that is widely used to diagnose the intensity of STHs. These infections are distributed widely in tropical and subtropical areas majorly occurring in America, sub-Saharan Africa, East Asia, and China. Furthermore, the presence of key players is expected to fuel the overall market growth. The involvement of these players in new product development is considered to be the contributing factor to the development of the NTD diagnosis market.

Neglected Tropical Diseases Diagnosis Market Report Highlights

By disease type, the soil-transmitted helminthiases dominated the market in 2024, owing to the increasing prevalence and high adoption of diagnostics tests

The molecular/modern diagnostic segment dominated the market in 2024, owing to an increase in R&D for molecular diagnostic techniques coupled with a rise in demand for point-of-care products

Centralized service accounted for the largest segment in terms of market share in 2024 due to high procedure volume and the wide presence of ancillary support in terms of infrastructure and manpower

By end-use, home healthcare is expected to be the fastest-growing segment as a result of the growing popularity and demand for POCT services

Asia Pacific dominated the global market in 2024, owing to the high disease burden of NTDs, increased healthcare expenditure, rapid technological advancements, and a rise in customer awareness about the use of PCR tests in diagnosing NTDs Latin America is expected to grow considerably in the future, owing to increased IVD product penetration and the high disease burden of NTDs in developing countries This report addresses:

Market intelligence to enable effective decision-making

Market estimates and forecasts from 2018 to 2030

Growth opportunities and trend analyses

Segment and regional revenue forecasts for market assessment

Competition strategy and market share analysis Product innovation listing for you to stay ahead of the curve Key Attributes:



Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 120 Forecast Period 2024 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $6.84 billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $9.59 billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 6.0% Regions Covered Global



Key Topics Covered:

Chapter 1. Methodology and Scope

Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Market Outlook

2.2. Segment Outlook

2.3. Competitive Insights

Chapter 3. Neglected Tropical Diseases Diagnosis Market Variables, Trends & Scope

3.1. Market Lineage outlook

3.2. Penetration & Growth Prospect Mapping

3.3. User perspective analysis

3.4. Market Dynamics

3.5. Neglected Tropical Diseases Diagnosis: Market Analysis Tools

Chapter 4. Neglected Tropical Diseases Diagnosis Market: Segment Analysis, By Disease, 2018 - 2030 (USD Million)

4.1. Definitions & Scope

4.2. Disease market share analysis, 2024 & 2030

4.3. Global Neglected Tropical Diseases Diagnosis Market, By Disease, 2018 to 2030

4.4. Market Size & Forecasts and Trend Analyses, 2018 to 2030 for the following:

4.4.1. Dengue

4.4.2. Chikungunya

4.4.3. Rabies

4.4.4. Leprosy

4.4.5. Buruli ulcer

4.4.6. Yaws

4.4.7. Lymphatic Filariasis

4.4.8. Taeniasis/Cysticercosis

4.4.9. Foodborne trematode infections

4.4.10. Echinococcosis

4.4.11. Chagas disease

4.4.12. Dracunculiasis

4.4.13. Human African trypanosomiasis (sleeping sickness)

4.4.14. Soil-transmitted helminthiases

4.4.15. Onchocerciasis

4.4.16. Schistosomiasis

4.4.17. Scabies and other ectoparasites

4.4.18. Snakebite Envenoming

4.4.19. Leishmaniases

Chapter 5. Neglected Tropical Diseases Diagnosis Market: Segment Analysis, By Diagnostic Method, 2018-2030 (USD Million)

5.1. Definitions & Scope

5.2. Diagnostic method market share analysis, 2024 & 2030

5.3. Global Neglected Tropical Diseases Diagnosis Market, By Diagnostic method, 2018 to 2030

5.4. Market Size & Forecasts and Trend Analyses, 2018 to 2030 for the following

5.4.1. Conventional Method

5.4.2. Molecular/Modern Method

Chapter 6. Neglected Tropical Diseases Diagnosis Market: Segment Analysis, By Service Type, 2018 - 2030 (USD Million)

6.1. Definitions & Scope

6.2. Service type market share analysis, 2024 & 2030

6.3. Global Neglected Tropical Diseases Diagnosis Market, By Service Type, 2018 to 2030

6.4. Market Size & Forecasts and Trend Analyses, 2018 to 2030 for the following

6.4.1. Centralized Service

6.4.2. POC Service

Chapter 7. Neglected Tropical Diseases Diagnosis Market: Segment Analysis, By End Use, 2018 - 2030 (USD Million)

7.1. Definitions & Scope

7.2. End use market share analysis, 2024 & 2030

7.3. Global Neglected Tropical Diseases Diagnosis Market, By Service Type, 2018 to 2030

7.4. Market Size & Forecasts and Trend Analyses, 2018 to 2030 for the following

7.4.1. Clinical Labs

7.4.2. Hospitals /Clinics

7.4.3. Home Healthcare

Chapter 8. Neglected Tropical Diseases Diagnosis Market: Regional Market Analysis, By Region, 2018 - 2030 (USD Million)

8.1. Definitions & Scope

8.2. Regional market share analysis, 2024 & 2030

8.3. Regional Market Dashboard

8.4. Regional Market: Key Players

8.5. Market Size, & Forecasts, and Trend Analysis, 2018 to 2030:

8.6. North America

8.7. Europe

8.8. Asia Pacific

8.9. Latin America

8.10. Middle East and Africa

Chapter 9. Neglected Tropical Diseases Diagnosis Market - Competitive Analysis

9.1. Company/Competition Categorization (Key innovators, Market leaders, Emerging players)

9.2. Vendor Landscape

9.3. Key companies profiled



F. Hoffmann-La Roche

Abbott

Thermo Fisher Scientific

ZeptoMetrix

InBios International

Genome Diagnostics

Omega Diagnostics Group

Coris BioConcept

DiaSys Diagnostic Systems Oscar Medicare

