Ultrahuman And Insidetracker Partner To Improve Cardiovascular Health Of U.S. Consumers

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Cambridge, MA, Jan. 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ultrahuman , a pioneer in advanced optimization technology, announces a strategic partnership with InsideTracker, a personalized health supported by peer-reviewed research. This partnership brings Blood Vision, a preventive blood-testing platform that's powered by the pioneering UltraTraceTM technology, to the United States. This marks an important milestone in helping Americans improve their cardiovascular health through insights from both platforms.

Blood Vision is a part of the Ultrahuman ecosystem that also has Ultrahuman M1, a continuous glucose monitoring platform; Ring AIR, the world's lightest sleep-tracking wearable; and Ultrahuman Home, a revolutionary health device for your home.

Breaking the mold of traditional diagnostic standards, Blood Vision's marker ranges are derived from cutting-edge research and are optimized for longevity. Moving away from disease-centric benchmarks, the platform presents a novel approach: one that focuses on proactive health and long-term wellness.

This approach recognizes health as a continuum, where nuanced shifts in markers reflect adaptive responses to lifestyle, environment, and biological factors. The result is a tailored, individualized health roadmap, enabling users to adjust behaviors for optimal aging, cardiovascular health and vitality.

With Blood Vision, Ultrahuman introduces personalized health packages tailored to each individual's unique physiology, delivering unparalleled insights into cardiovascular health. By combining the revolutionary Ring AIR, the Cardio Adaptability PowerPlug, and InsideTracker's Heart Category Test, users gain access to a comprehensive suite of critical cardiovascular biomarkers. These include lipid profiles, inflammatory markers, and metabolic health parameters, all analyzed with precision. Powered by cutting-edge longevity research, the platform provides personalized, actionable recommendations designed to optimize heart health and overall wellness.

Ultrahuman Ring AIR: The world's lightest wearable that tracks and helps improve markers like sleep, resting heart rate (HR), heart rate variability (HRV), movement, and skin temperature. Get foundational data for understanding physiological stress, recovery, and overall well-being.

Cardio Adaptability PowerPlug: PowerPlugs are platforms for individual apps and plugins built on top of Ultrahuman's health and wellness data stack. Using advanced HRV algorithms, the Cardio Adaptability PowerPlug provides actionable insights into cardiovascular strain, autonomic balance, and daily resilience.

InsideTracker Heart Category Test:: A scientifically validated blood testing panel, optimized for longevity. It assesses critical cardiovascular biomarkers, including lipid profiles, inflammatory markers, and metabolic health parameters, offering personalized recommendations based on the latest longevity research.

By correlating biomarkers from the Ultrahuman Ring AIR with blood markers, the platform delivers precision-driven lifestyle interventions. This combination offers a holistic view of cardiovascular health, moving beyond generic recommendations to deliver highly specific, actionable insights. Whether it's improving recovery through sleep optimization, reducing inflammation with possible dietary adjustments, or fine-tuning exercise load based on HRV trends, this is designed to empower users to take proactive steps toward healthier, longer lives.

Mohit Kumar, Founder and CEO of Ultrahuman , said,“Ultrahuman and InsideTracker's partnership is exciting as it shifts focus from reactive to preventive health. This is especially important for ensuring America's long-term health and wellness. With personalized cardiovascular insights and lifestyle interventions, they will now have a view of their current and future health that's not only comprehensive but also actionable.”

Blood Vision's framework highlights optimal biomarker ranges based on deep research, guiding users beyond general health metrics toward actionable insights aimed at better cardio health. By integrating InsideTracker's expertise in personalized health analytics, this partnership reshapes preventive care, putting the future directly in users' hands.

Rony Sellam, CEO of InsideTracker , said,“Today's health consumer is incredibly sophisticated, and those of us in the industry need to keep up. That's what this partnership is all about. Together, Ultrahuman and InsideTracker are giving people a powerful and unprecedented new way to manage their health. We're letting them aggregate and act on multiple streams of personal health data in a way that will create a real, meaningful impact on their lives.”

This is just the beginning. Ultrahuman and InsideTracker will soon expand their offerings to include additional biomarker panels, covering areas such as metabolic health, immunity, and hormonal balance.

The first tailored package is expected to go live shortly, with availability through the Ultrahuman platform and select partner channels. This collaboration promises to redefine the standard of personalized preventive care, putting the power of cutting-edge science in users' hands.

About Ultrahuman

Ultrahuman is the world's most comprehensive self-quantification platform. Ultrahuman's products include the Ultrahuman Ring AIR, the world's lightest sleep-tracking wearable; Ultrahuman M1, a continuous glucose monitoring platform; Blood Vision, a preventive blood testing platform with pioneering UltraTraceTM technology; and Ultrahuman Home, a revolutionary health device for your home. By collating a large set of biomarkers on an integrated platform, Ultrahuman creates a grand unified view of the human body. For more information and updates on Ultrahuman, please visit ultrahuman.co or follow us on Faceboo , Instagra , Twitte , LinkedI , and YouTub .

About InsideTracker

InsideTracker is the industry leader in health analytics. Through a comprehensive analysis of your blood, DNA, lifestyle, and nutrition habits, it provides personalized recommendations for living longer, looking younger, and achieving peak performance.

To date, InsideTracker has helped more than 100,000 people transform their health. Its recommendations include nutrition, supplements, and exercise adjustments. Whether you're an athlete, professional, or parent, InsideTracker can deliver peak health in a way that fits seamlessly into your life.

