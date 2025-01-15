PASHA Holding Hosts Insightful Panels On Sustainable Agriculture And Agro Ecosystem At COP29
The first panel, titled Sustainable Agriculture , was moderated by Niyazi Amirbayov , CEO of AgroDairy , and featured esteemed speakers such as Dávid Békési , General Director at MATE University in Hungary, Max Hardegg , Owner of Gut Hardegg , Zaur Aliyev , Advisor to the Minister of Agriculture of the Republic of Azerbaijan, and Arnoud Van Der Berg , CEO of Al-Dhara . The panel explored strategies to enhance agricultural sustainability through innovative farming practices, cutting-edge technologies, and global collaboration.
The second panel, Agro Ecosystem in Azerbaijan , moderated by Maxim Ufaev , Partner at McKinsey , provided a regional focus, bringing together diverse perspectives from Maximilian Hartig , Head of Strategy & Digitalisation at AgroDairy , Bahruz Naghiyev , Deputy CEO of PASHA Bank , and Rovshan Mahmudov , CEO of Prime Cotton . The discussion centered on the agro ecosystem in Azerbaijan, examining ways to boost resilience, improve agricultural productivity, and foster cross-sector collaboration in the region.
Both panels highlighted the critical role of agriculture in sustainable development, emphasizing the importance of innovation, cooperation, and resilience-building strategies. As the agricultural sector faces challenges from climate change and global demand, these discussions provided valuable insights into advancing agricultural sustainability and supporting the green transition.
