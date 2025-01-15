Airlink Inc. Celebrates 15 Years Of Global Impact

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Refreshed logo, fundraising campaign, and webseries launches to commemorate this milestone anniversary

Washington, DC, Jan. 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- This year Airlink, Inc. recognizes its 15th anniversary in delivering critical humanitarian aid to communities in crisis around the world. Since 2010, Airlink has been solving complex logistical challenges in regions experiencing disaster and humanitarian crisis, driven by the mission to supplies from nonprofit organization partners (NGOs) to affected regions via airline partners. The first response was in January 2010 after the 7.0-magnitude earthquake struck Port-Au-Prince, Haiti.

Since then, Airlink has fulfilled thousands of requests from more than 250 NGOs in response to 203 rapid-onset disasters and long-term programs, spanning 97 countries and helping an estimated 60 million people. Over 14.6 million pounds of necessary aid and supplies, along with 13,633 responders, have been transported to areas of need.

Airlink unveiled a refreshed logo to commemorate the 15th anniversary throughout 2025, in addition to a toolkit that partners and supporters can use to promote the year-long event. The orange accent color represents the recognizable shade that humanitarian responders wear out in the field during and after a disaster. Engagement campaigns around the anniversary will be identified with #15YearsOfAirlink .

Over the next twelve months, Airlink will celebrate the milestone year through engagement campaigns and a web-series, titled“15 Years in 15 Minutes.” An episode will be released on the 15th of each month, featuring Airlink President & CEO Steve Smith sitting down with an essential industry partner to discuss innovation in logistical strategy and meeting the demands of an evolving landscape in humanitarian relief.

“Our first fifteen years have defined us as a key link between NGOs and airlines; the incredible efforts of the team continue to evolve and meet the humanitarian demands of a constantly changing world,” said Steve Smith.“This year in particular will serve as our springboard into our next fifteen years.”

Airlink's success is attributed to corporate partnerships and established, trusting relationships with NGOs, airlines, companies, foundations, and other humanitarian-minded donors.“Over the years, critical partnerships have driven Airlink's missions forward, broadened our scope horizon, and pushed us to serve more people in need than ever anticipated,” said Smith.

Major partnerships and funders across Airlink's first fifteen years include,

Founding Donor International Society of Transport Aircraft Trading (ISTAT) Foundation whose leadership established Airlink in 2010, and whose members from the aviation leasing, trading, and financing sector, along with the wider aviation industry, provide a strong and growing base of Airlink's funding support.

Airline Partners which donate cargo and passenger capacity across their route networks to deliver aid and responders. United Airlines, Global Signature Lead partner, serving as Airlink's first, largest, and longest-standing airline partner for 15 years; American Airlines, essential to positioning responders and relief aid, which is also celebrating their 100th year in flight in 2025; and Qatar Airways, which has been essential to the delivery of tons of aid for protracted crises around the world.

Foundation Partners providing grants for special projects and expansion of responses. Conrad N. Hilton Foundation, GE Aerospace Foundation, Paul Allen Foundation, Buddhist Tzu Chi Foundation, UPS Foundation, and Flexport.org Fund.

Travel Technology Partner American Express Global Business Travel, which provides bespoke travel booking solutions and services for Airlink and its NGO partners, streamlining and speeding up the complex process of getting rapid-response emergency relief workers to where they need to be.

To see a current list of Airlink partnerships and sponsors , please visit our Airline Partner Page and Sponsor Page . To learn more about our NGO partners , please visit our NGO Partner Page.

Airlink looks forward to both commemorating integral partnerships that serve and support core programs and building new partnerships in this year and beyond.

Individual donors are invited to be part of Airlink's landmark year by pledging $15 monthly in demonstration of their support in making the world a safer and stronger place for the millions displaced by disasters and conflict every year. To make a gift-in-honor, a recurring donation, or a donation of crypto, stocks, or air miles, get started here . Federal and military employees can give through the Combined Federal Campaign.

About Airlink, Inc.

Airlink is a global humanitarian nonprofit organization delivering critical aid to communities in crisis by providing free or discounted airlift and logistical solutions to vetted nonprofit partners, changing how the humanitarian community responds to disasters worldwide. Its network includes over 200 aid organizations and over 50 commercial and charter airlines. Since its inception in 2010, Airlink has flown 13,500 relief workers and transported 18 million pounds of humanitarian cargo, directly helping 60 million people impacted by natural and man-made disasters. In 2025 Airlink celebrates its 15th anniversary. For more information, visit and follow us on LinkedI and Instagra .

# # #

Attachment

#15YearsOfAirlink

CONTACT: Natalie Jacobsen Airlink 3165189792 ...