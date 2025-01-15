Human Rights Records Of 14 States To Be Examined By Universal Periodic Review Mechanism

(MENAFN- APO Group)

Fourteen States will have their human rights records examined during the 48th session of the United Nations Human Rights Council's Universal Periodic Review (UPR) Working Group to be held in Geneva from 20 to 31 January 2025.

The

UPR

is a unique mechanism of the Human Rights Council that calls for each UN Member State to undergo a peer review of its human rights records every four-and-a-half years. The UPR Working Group comprises the entire membership of the 47-member Human Rights Council and other UN Member or Observer States wishing to take part.

The States to be reviewed by the UPR Working Group during this 48th session are, in order of scheduled review:

Italy,

El Salvador,

The Gambia,

Bolivia (Plurinational State of),

Fiji,

San Marino,

Kazakhstan,

Angola,

Iran (Islamic Republic of),

Madagascar,

Iraq,

Slovenia,

Egypt

and

Bosnia and Herzegovina.

This will be the fourth time these 14 States will undergo a UPR examination.

High-level delegations representing the 14 countries are expected to present the efforts they have made to fulfil their human rights obligations and commitments, particularly since their last UPR, assessing positive developments and identifying challenges.

During the session, an interactive dialogue between the country under review and the UPR Working Group takes place. Each country review lasts three-and-a-half hours, and an additional half-hour for each country will be devoted to adopting the report containing the recommendations put forward by their peers.

The documents on which these reviews are based are:



National Report: information prepared by the State concerned, presented orally during the review

UN Compilation: information contained in the reports of relevant UN mechanisms and entities to be compiled in a report by the Office of the High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR) Summary of Stakeholders: information provided by other relevant stakeholders including non-governmental organizations, national human rights institutions, human rights defenders, academic institutions, research institutes, and regional organizations, also to be summarized by OHCHR

The review for each State is facilitated by groups of three Human Rights Council members from different regional groups, also called

troikas, who act as rapporteurs. The

troikas

were selected through a drawing of lots on 8 January 2025 during an

organizational meeting

of the Human Rights Council.

The final outcome of the 48th session of the UPR Working Group will be adopted by the plenary of the Human Rights Council at its 59th regular session taking place from 16 June to 11 July 2025. For one hour, in addition to the State reviewed and other States, UN resident coordinators, country directors of UN entities, national human rights institutions and non-governmental organizations can also take the floor.

Objectives of the Universal Periodic Review

The objectives of the Universal Periodic Review are the improvement of the human rights situation on the ground; the fulfilment of the State's human rights obligations and commitments and assessment of positive developments and challenges faced by the State; the enhancement of technical assistance, in consultation with, and with the consent of, the State concerned; the sharing of best practice among States and other stakeholders; support for cooperation in the promotion and protection of human rights; and the encouragement of full cooperation and engagement with the Human Rights Council, other human rights bodies and OHCHR.

The implementation of UPR recommendations aims to strengthen national human rights protection systems. In addressing the root causes of human rights violations, the implementation of recommendations can have a preventive effect.

The OHCHR supports States in the follow-up and implementation of UPR outcomes. Additional information on the UPR mechanism can be found

here .

Timetable

Meetings of the 48th session of the UPR Working Group will take place in Room 20 at the Palais des Nations in Geneva and will be

webcast live

in the six official languages of the UN (English, French, Arabic, Chinese, Russian, and Spanish).

Monday, 20 January 2025



09:00 – 12:30 Review of

Italy 14:30 – 18:00 Review of

El Salvador

Tuesday, 21 January 2025



09:00 – 12:30 Review of

The Gambia 14:30 – 18:00 Review of

Bolivia (Plurinational State of)

Wednesday, 22 January 2025



09:00 – 12:30 Review of

Fiji 14:30 – 18:00 Review of

San Marino

Thursday, 23 January 2025



09:00 – 12:30 Review of

Kazakhstan 14:30 – 18:00 Review of

Angola

Friday, 24 January 2025



09:00 – 12:30 Review of

Iran (Islamic Republic of) 15:30 – 18:00

Adoption of the reports on Italy, El Salvador, The Gambia, Bolivia (Plurinational State of), and Fiji

Monday, 27 January 2025



09:00 – 12:30 Review of

Madagascar 14:30 – 18:00 Review of

Iraq

Tuesday, 28 January 2025



09:00 – 12:30 Review of

Slovenia 14:30 – 18:00 Review of

Egypt

Wednesday, 29 January 2025



09:00 – 12:30 Review of

Bosnia and Herzegovina 15:30 – 18:00

Adoption of the reports on San Marino, Kazakhstan, Angola, Iran (Islamic Republic of), and Madagascar

Friday, 31 January 2025

16:00 – 18:00

Adoption of the reports on Iraq, Slovenia, Egypt, and Bosnia and Herzegovina

