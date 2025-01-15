Prime Minister And Minister Of Foreign Affairs Meets Benin's Foreign Minister

(MENAFN- APO Group)

HE Prime and Minister of Foreign Affairs Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al-Thani met today at the Amiri Diwan with HE Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Benin Olushegun Adjadi Bakari, who is visiting the country.

During the meeting, the two sides discussed cooperation relations between the two countries and several regional and international issues.

