Gainline Capital Partners Announces Partnership With IMS Technology Services, LLC

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

STAMFORD, Conn., Jan. 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Today,

Gainline Capital Partners, a private firm focused on partnering with family and founder-owned businesses across the middle market, announced an investment in IMS Services, LLC ("IMS").

Founded in 1994 and headquartered in Garnet Valley, PA, IMS is a leading audiovisual event staging, systems integration, and managed services solutions provider. IMS services corporate, association, government, and higher education clients nationwide and has built an award-winning reputation for innovation, quality and customer satisfaction.

"We identified Gainline as a partner who not only brings expertise and resources to support our growth, but who shares our commitment to our company culture, empowering our team and delivering unparalleled value to our customers," said IMS Founder John Renninger.





"We are thrilled to partner with the talented team at IMS. They have had tremendous success over their 30-year history delivering mission critical audiovisual solutions to clients," said Kerri McNicholas, a Partner at Gainline. "Demand for audiovisual solutions continues to grow as hybrid work environments require collaborative communication capabilities, and live events become increasingly important," added Zach Greenspan, a Vice President at Gainline. "IMS is well positioned for continued success in this highly fragmented, large and growing market."

President of Event Staging Paul Wedesky shared, "As demand for our solutions continues to grow, we look forward to developing enhanced offerings and expanding our footprint to service customers in new markets." President of Systems Integration David Fisher added, "The shared vision between the two organizations emphasizes customer satisfaction and long-term success ensuring IMS remains a trusted partner for its clients and a leader in the audiovisual industry for years to come."

Willkie Farr & Gallagher LLP provided legal counsel to Gainline. The DAK Group served as exclusive financial advisor to IMS on the transaction.

About

Gainline Capital Partners

Gainline Capital Partners is a private equity firm that invests in U.S.-based middle-market companies. The firm invests in established, growth-oriented companies prioritizing first institutional capital partnership opportunities, helping execute management teams' vision, driving sustainable growth, and creating long-term value. For more information visit

About

IMS Technology Services

IMS is a leading provider of audiovisual solutions including audiovisual design & integration, managed services, event staging and production, virtual and hybrid events, video production, content creation, and projection mapping. For more information visit

SOURCE Gainline Capital Partners

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED