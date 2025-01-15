Nilebuilt Corp. Receives Multiple National Awards For Building Technology Advancements

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Inc. Magazine, Sustain Southern California and Fast Company Magazine, recognize NileBuilt's innovation for resilient and sustainable technology.

IRVINE, Calif. , Jan. 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via IBN -- NileBuilt Corp., a California company elevating home and setting new standards in eco-conscious luxury, today announces that its non-combustible, net zero, high wind event resistant and sustainable building has recently received multiple awards for pioneering new innovations in homebuilding engineering. All NileBuilt homes are constructed with a patented, high-performance cementitious fiber-reinforced composite building system. NileBuilt's sustainable technology features a significant reduction in the building envelope's concrete carbon footprint by up to 65%. Additionally, NileBuilt's integrated proprietary Net-Zero+ EnergyTM technology is designed for little to no operational carbon footprint for the homeowner.



Inc. Magazine's Power Partner Awards 2024 said NileBuilt Corp.:“Builds lumber-free, carbon-neutral homes that guard against climate events using patented technology and innovative methods.” Additionally, NileBuilt was named in the“Small and Mighty” category highlighting our,“Impactful partnerships and innovative approach to housing as a rapidly growing startup.”

Sustain Southern California recognizes NileBuilt, Corp. for sustainability efforts with the“Cleantech Early-Stage Company of the Year” 2024 award. Fast Company Magazine's award identifies NileBuilt Corp. as one of“The 5 next big things in building and real estate technology for 2024.”

Scott Long, NileBuilt's CEO/CTO and co-founder, said:“NileBuilt Corp.'s mission is to lead the construction industry in providing the latest technology for attainable, safe and sustainable homes for everyone. Climate events are becoming more frequent with greater intensity, and at NileBuilt we pride ourselves in building resilient homes to withstand Mother Nature's wrath.”

About NileBuilt, Corp.:

NileBuilt is spearheading new innovations in the residential building market with non-combustible, high wind event resistant, net zero, and sustainable building systems. All NileBuilt homes utilize their patented, high performance and wood-free, cementitious fiber reinforced composite technology. With a wide range of building footprints from 5,000+ sq. ft. luxury homes to 1,000+ sq. ft. professional workforce homes, all NileBuilt homes are constructed with their patented building system.

More information about NileBuilt, Corp., is available at: .

NileBuilt – providing leadership in housing with resilient and sustainable technology.

