Net Asset Value(S)

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Octopus AIM VCT plc

Net Asset Value

Octopus AIM VCT plc announces that as at 13 January 2025 the unaudited net asset value of the Ordinary shares was approximately 51.1 pence per share.

