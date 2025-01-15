Prion Disease Market Assessment 2024: Epidemiology, Treatment Landscape, Unmet Needs, Emerging Therapies

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Jan. 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Prion Assessment: Epidemiology, Landscape, Unmet Needs, Emerging Therapies, and Value & Access" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This Prion Disease market landscape report combines primary (KOL interviews) and secondary market research to empower strategic decision-making and provide a complete view of the market.

Disease overview: Review the disease pathophysiology and potential druggable targets

Epidemiology: Understand prevalence, diagnosed and drug-treated prevalence of the population and key market segments

Current treatment: Understand the treatment decision tree and strengths and weaknesses of current on-label and off-label treatment

Unmet needs: Identify opportunities to address treatment or disease management gaps

Pipeline analysis: Compare current and emerging therapy clinical development strategy; their performance on efficacy, safety, and delivery metrics; and their potential to address unmet needs Value and access: Review the evidence needed to assess and communicate value to key stakeholders (e.g., providers, payers, regulators) and learn what competitors have done or are doing

Ionis Pharmaceuticals

Sangamo Therapeutics Gate Bioscience

Antiepileptics (levetiracetam, sodium valproate)

Long-acting benzodiazepines (clonazepam, diazepam)

Antipsychotics (quetiapine, risperidone, olanzapine)

Benzodiazepines (oxazepam, temazepam, alprazolam)

Sedatives (trazadone, mirtazapine)

ION717 hSYN1-ZF-R

1. Disease Overview

2. Epidemiology

3. Diagnosis & Current Treatment

4. Unmet Need

5. Pipeline Analysis

6. Value & Access

