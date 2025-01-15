Microcloud Hologram Inc. Explores Precise Quantum Computing In Complex Scenarios Involving Quantum Oscillations

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

SHENZHEN, China, Jan. 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- MicroCloud Hologram Inc. (NASDAQ: HOLO ), ("HOLO" or the "Company"),

technology service provider, announced its success in overcoming a new technical challenge-achieving precise quantum Computing

in complex scenarios involving quantum oscillations. This groundbreaking achievement injects new momentum into the deep optimization and wide application of quantum circuits.

Focusing on a system of two superconducting qubits with unique characteristics, tightly coupled by fixed capacitors, the introduction of pulse acts like a double-edged sword. On one hand, it provides an effective means for controlling quantum states; on the other hand, it inevitably triggers quantum oscillation phenomena. Even slight parameter deviations, at the quantum scale, can cause dramatic fluctuations in the quantum state, leading to signal distortion, computational errors, and a series of other issues. In the face of this challenging problem, HOLO has innovatively integrated Quantum Fisher Information (QFI) with Hilbert-Schmidt Speed (HSS), creating a powerful toolset for quantum estimation. Quantum Fisher Information (QFI), known for its precise quantification of the ultimate limits of parameter estimation in quantum systems, acts as a high-precision "detector" in the quantum realm. It relies on meticulous measurements and deep analysis of quantum states, extracting system parameter information hidden within the quantum states through complex mathematical transformations and physical model construction. For example, in a specific quantum bit flip experiment, QFI can accurately track the parameter changes corresponding to each quantum state flip, providing solid data support for subsequent system optimization.

Complementing this, the Hilbert-Schmidt Speed (HSS) serves as a "speedometer" for the dynamic evolution of quantum systems. It focuses on the rate of evolution of a quantum system over time, revealing the system's adaptation and response mechanisms to external disturbances, such as quantum oscillations triggered by pulse technology, by closely monitoring the gradient of quantum state changes at different moments. In experimental scenarios, when pulses induce quantum oscillations, HSS can capture the pace of quantum bit state updates in real-time, helping researchers discern when the quantum system is in a stable state and when it is approaching a critical point of uncontrollable instability.

HOLO conducts a comprehensive "scan" of the fixed capacitor-coupled dual superconducting qubit system. First, it performs detailed "grid-based" tuning of pulse technology parameters, gradually inducing quantum oscillation patterns of varying strengths and frequencies, simulating quantum state fluctuations in a real and complex environment. Simultaneously, high-sensitivity quantum state detection equipment is used to continuously collect real-time quantum bit state data, ensuring the timeliness and accuracy of the data. Leveraging the QFI and HSS analysis models constructed in earlier stages, massive amounts of experimental data are imported for deep exploration and repeated validation.

HOLO has discovered that even under harsh conditions where quantum oscillations are rampant, the precision of quantum estimation has still achieved a significant leap forward. Taking a typical algorithm in quantum computing-the Quantum Fourier Transform-as an example, after introducing HOLO's quantum computing optimization scheme, the algorithm's computational error rate was reduced compared to traditional methods, and computational efficiency was significantly enhanced. This means that in the design blueprint of quantum circuits, engineers can make more precise adjustments to the circuit structure based on more accurate quantum bit performance parameters, thereby avoiding the potential risks posed by quantum oscillations and enhancing the stability, reliability, and computational performance of quantum circuits.

Looking to the future, HOLO will continue to optimize the QFI and HSS technological tools, expanding their application boundaries in diverse quantum systems, helping quantum technology reach the public sooner and reshaping a new paradigm of scientific and technological life for humanity.

