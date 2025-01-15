Biotechnology Company Psilera Convenes Prominent Industry Leaders & Patient Advocates For First FTD Research Summit

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) "This event started as a "what if..." idea that quickly grew to become a robust conversation between many passionate and brilliant professionals all working towards a common goal," said Dr. Chris Witowski, CEO, Psilera. "The response has been impressive, and we're thankful for the strong partner support. Our team is already thinking about how to evolve the summit next year."

The summit's unique value lies in its focused, collaborative nature. By bringing together a diverse group of stakeholders, Psilera aims to foster a dynamic exchange of ideas and accelerate progress in FTD treatment and overcome existing developmental challenges. Insights collected during the summit will have a far-reaching impact on the broader FTD research community and, ultimately, on the lives of patients and their families. Psilera aims to release an action report to inform future research directions, accelerate the development of new therapies, and contribute to improved patient care.

"We are incredibly grateful for the support of Psilera, the USF Research Foundation, and members of the FTD community who made this summit possible," said Dr. Liz Finger, Professor of Neurology, University of Western Ontario. "By convening these key stakeholders, we aim to accelerate progress in FTD research and ultimately bring much-needed next-generation treatment options to patients battling this devastating form of dementia."



Limited seating is available but if you are involved in FTD research or patient care and would like to join this event, please submit a written request to Psilera's PR & event partner Michael Lauer

no later than 5pm ET on January 17th.

