Policy Strategists To Debate 2025 Impact Of The New Administration And Market Changes To Healthcare

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) "As cost pressures and reimbursement changes continue to evolve, so too will the behaviors and incentives of manufacturers, payers, providers and patients," said Sarah Alwardt, Ph.D., president of Avalere , part of Avalere Health. "Avalere

has convened 11 experts who will pinpoint which business priorities will be impacted in 2025 and how companies can move forward to thrive in this new environment." Based on multiple analyses, Dr. Alwardt has identified the primary trends to watch in 2025:



Adapting to cost pressures and reimbursement changes



States that may cap prescription drug costs and the implications for reimbursement,

cost sharing and physician behavior

Strategies providers will execute to manage system-wide cost pressures

The impact of price negotiation on physician-administered drugs The out-of-pocket spending increases that could occur when Medicare Part D plans shift their tiers to coinsurance-based cost sharing

Navigating the uncertainty of scientific progress and policy change



The importance of demonstrating AI benefits to reduce apprehension

The impact of maximum fair prices across the supply chain

How federal vaccine policy may change with new key cabinet nominees Coverage strategies for GLP-1s

Building integrated business strategies in times of complexity



Regulatory and coverage strategies for diagnostics, devices and technology

Adapting health plan strategies and operations to increasing stakeholder demands

Expanding prescription drug value with product reformulation plans Integrating health economics outcomes research with market access

The 11 Avalere strategists presenting on January 23 are listed below. To see each bio, click on the name. To register and attend the webinar, visit Avalere/Outlook or click here .



Maddi Davidson , principal

Lauren

Makhoul (Cricchi), principal

Milena Sullivan , practice director

Nicole

Betor, consultant II

Ashley Flint , principal

Mark

Gooding , managing director

Michael Lutz , managing director

Robin

Duddy-Tenbrunsel , principal

Nancy El

Hoyek , associate principal

Brigit Kyei-Baffour , principal Eric

Levine , associate principal

