Policy Strategists To Debate 2025 Impact Of The New Administration And Market Changes To Healthcare
1/15/2025 9:18:50 AM
"As cost pressures and reimbursement changes continue to evolve, so too will the behaviors and incentives of manufacturers, payers, providers and patients," said Sarah Alwardt, Ph.D., president of Avalere , part of Avalere Health. "Avalere
has convened 11 experts who will pinpoint which business priorities will be impacted in 2025 and how companies can move forward to thrive in this new environment." Based on multiple analyses, Dr. Alwardt has identified the primary trends to watch in 2025:
Adapting to cost pressures and reimbursement changes
States that may cap prescription drug costs and the implications for reimbursement,
cost sharing and physician behavior
Strategies providers will execute to manage system-wide cost pressures
The impact of price negotiation on physician-administered drugs
The out-of-pocket spending increases that could occur when Medicare Part D plans shift their tiers to coinsurance-based cost sharing
Navigating the uncertainty of scientific progress and policy change
The importance of demonstrating AI benefits to reduce apprehension
The impact of maximum fair prices across the supply chain
How federal vaccine policy may change with new key cabinet nominees
Coverage strategies for GLP-1s
Building integrated business strategies in times of complexity
Regulatory and coverage strategies for diagnostics, devices and technology
Adapting health plan strategies and operations to increasing stakeholder demands
Expanding prescription drug value with product reformulation plans
Integrating health economics outcomes research with market access
The 11 Avalere strategists presenting on January 23 are listed below. To see each bio, click on the name. To register and attend the webinar, visit Avalere/Outlook or click here .
Maddi Davidson , principal
Lauren
Makhoul (Cricchi), principal
Milena Sullivan , practice director
Nicole
Betor, consultant II
Ashley Flint , principal
Mark
Gooding , managing director
Michael Lutz , managing director
Robin
Duddy-Tenbrunsel , principal
Nancy El
Hoyek , associate principal
Brigit Kyei-Baffour , principal
Eric
Levine , associate principal
About Avalere
Avalere, part of Avalere Health, is a strategic advisory company whose core purpose is to create innovative solutions to complex healthcare problems. Based in Washington, D.C., the firm delivers objective analysis, actionable insights and data-driven solutions for leaders in the healthcare system. Avalere's experts are
drawn from Fortune 500 healthcare companies, the federal government (e.g., CMS, OMB, CBO and Congress), top consultancies,
and nonprofits. The firm offers deep substance on the full range of healthcare business issues affecting life sciences manufacturers; trade associations and patient advocacy groups; health plans and PBMs; and the financial services industry. Avalere's focus on strategy is supported by a rigorous, in-house analytic research group that uses public and private data to generate quantitative insights. Through events, publications and interactive programs, Avalere insights are accessible to a broad range of customers. For more information, visit
avalere , or follow us on
LinkedIn .
