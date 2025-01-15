(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Driven by the rising demand for remote work solutions, workforce efficiency, and real-time communication, the Connected Worker is experiencing substantial growth. Pune, Jan. 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Connected Worker Market Size Analysis: “ The SNS Insider report indicates that the Connected Worker Market size was valued at USD 5.6 billion in 2023 and is expected to grow to USD 43.3 billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 25.42% over the forecast period of 2024-2032. ” Increasing demand for remote work solutions and real-time workforce monitoring. The Connected Worker Market is a rapidly growing sector that has gained immense industrial traction owing to constant and timely communication & data sharing along with increased productivity across the industry verticals. The increasing demand for remote work solutions, which have remained a necessity post-pandemic, is a major driver of growth. Connected worker technologies are also being applied in manufacturing, construction, and healthcare to improve workforce efficiency, safety, and operational performance. IoT, accessories & AR connectivity allow workers to remain connected and coordinated with one another, even in the most hostile environments. In addition, the increasing emphasis on worker safety coupled with the requirement for operating efficiently is further anticipated to fuel the market growth. The Connected Worker market is projected to grow at a rapid pace all along the forecast timeline owing to the increasing adoption of digital transformation in the business sector.

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2023 US$ 5.65 Bn Market Size by 2032 US$ 43.34 Bn CAGR CAGR of 25.42% from 2024 to 2032 Base Year 2023 Forecast Period 2024-2032 Historical Data 2020-2022 Key Regional Coverage North America (US, Canada, Mexico), Europe (Eastern Europe [Poland, Romania, Hungary, Turkey, Rest of Eastern Europe] Western Europe [Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, Netherlands, Switzerland, Austria, Rest of Western Europe]). Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Vietnam, Singapore, Australia, Rest of Asia Pacific), Middle East & Africa (Middle East [UAE, Egypt, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Rest of Middle East], Africa [Nigeria, South Africa, Rest of Africa], Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia Rest of Latin America) Key Growth Drivers . Rising adoption of smart helmets, AR glasses, and wearable sensors to enhance worker productivity and safety.

. Integration of IoT-enabled devices for real-time communication and operational efficiency.

. Faster and more reliable connectivity enabling seamless data transmission and platform optimization.

Connected Worker Market by Component: Hardware Dominates with 42.83% Share, Software to Register Fastest Growth

The hardware segment dominated the market and accounted for the largest share 42.83%, of the Connected Worker Market in 2023. This dominance can be attributed to the growing adoption of wearable devices, IoT sensors, and AR glasses that are necessary for real-time monitoring of worker health, safety, and performance.

The software Segment of the Connected Worker Market is expected to grow at the Highest CAGR during the forecast period, such growth can be associated with the requirement for software platforms that provide real-time monitoring, analytics, and integration with wearables and IoT sensors platforms. Software solutions are being enhanced by advances in AI, machine learning, and big data into a more sophisticated level of technology that provides actionable insights into the performance and safety of the workforce. Connected Worker Market by Deployment: Cloud Leads with 73.0% Share, On-Premises to Register Fastest CAGR

The cloud segment dominated the market and represented a significant revenue share of 73.0% in 2023 due to its scalability, cost-effectiveness, and accessibility. The flexibility that a cloud-based platform provides with storing data and accessing it in real-time, along with integration with various IoT devices, wearables, and software solutions opens up a lot of possibilities. Cloud deployments allow organizations to process large amounts of data without the hassle of overseeing multiple locations, and are ideal for industries with numerous operational endpoints. With the growing trend of companies adopting remote work and digital transformation strategies, the cloud deployment segment will continue to grow.

On-premises segment is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Industries like healthcare, government, and manufacturing that have high priorities for security, data control, and compliance push this growth. These sectors usually need tailor-made solutions that could be 100% managed at their locations. Local requires help with increasing worries about data security and privacy, this segment is expected to witness rising adoption of on-premises deployments.

Connected Worker Market Segmentation:

By Component



Hardware

Software Services

By Deployment



Cloud On-Premises

By End - Use



Manufacturing

Mining

Oil and Gas

Construction Other





Connected Worker Market Regional Analysis: North America Leads with 41.0% Share, APAC to Register Fastest CAGR

North America dominated the market and represented a significant revenue share of more than 41.0% in 2023, driven by factors such as strong technological infrastructure, an increase in the adoption of digital solutions, and technologically advanced industries such as manufacturing, oil & gas, and healthcare. High adoption of connected worker technologies in industries is observed in the U.S. and Canada with wearables, IoT sensors, and AI-based technologies for improved safety, productivity, and workforce management.

The connected Worker Market is expected to grow at the highest CAGR in the Asia-Pacific (APAC), Due to Region rapid industrialization, the adoption of Industry 4.0, and the growing manufacturing sector in countries like China, India, and Japan are driving this growth. With the workforce being vast and diverse, several APAC enterprises are gaining productivity, safety, and operational efficiency by adopting connected worker technologies.

Recent Developments in Connected Worker Market: Siemens and Cisco Launch Advanced Solutions in 2024

In February 2024 Siemens unveiled an advanced connected worker platform that uses augmented reality (AR) to improve training and on-site support for field technicians, reducing downtime and increasing operational efficiency.

In March 2024 Cisco introduced an upgraded collaboration platform for connected workers, featuring advanced video conferencing, real-time communication, and data-sharing capabilities, designed to enhance remote work capabilities in manufacturing.

