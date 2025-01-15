Falco Thanks The Rouyn Noranda Chamber Of Commerce And Industry For Its Support

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) MONTRÉAL, Jan. 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Falco Resources Ltd. (TSX.V: FPC) (“ Falco ” or the“ Company ”) acknowledges the press release issued by the Rouyn-Noranda Chamber of Commerce and (“ CCIRN ”) entitled“BAPE Report – The Horne 5 Project: A Lever for the Local and a Commitment to the Community” and thanks the CCIRN for its support.

After reviewing the BAPE report, the CCIRN indicates that, although challenges have been raised, it sees the Horne 5 Project as an exceptional opportunity for Rouyn-Noranda and the Abitibi-Témiscamingue region. The CCIRN is encouraged by Falco's efforts to meet community expectations and maximize local economic impacts. The CCIRN adds that by working together, we can make this project an engine of economic growth and sustainable development that will benefit everyone.

The press release refers in particular to (i) the major economic and social benefits from the Horne 5 Project, (ii) Falco's commitment to transparency and security, (iii) the fact that the Horne 5 Project is a promising project for regional expertise in Rouyn-Noranda and Abitibi Témiscamingue, and (iv) Falco's vision of sustainable and inclusive development that will allow the community to fully benefit from the advantages of the Project, while ensuring responsible management of social and environmental impacts. The CCIRN press release is available at the following link: CCIRN PRESS RELEASE

Falco is actively continuing its discussions with its experts and stakeholders in order to carry out a project that will meet environmental and social expectations.

About Falco Resources

Falco is one of the largest mineral claim holders in the province of Quebec, with an extensive portfolio of properties in the Abitibi-Témiscamingue greenstone belt. Falco holds rights to approximately 67,000 hectares of land in the Noranda Mining Camp, which represents 67% of the camp as a whole and includes 13 former gold and base metal mining sites. Falco's main asset is the Horne 5 project located beneath the former Horne mine, which was operated by Noranda from 1927 to 1976 and produced 11.6 million ounces of gold and 2.5 billion pounds of copper. Osisko Development Corp. is Falco's largest shareholder, with a 16% interest in the Company.

For more information, please contact:

Hélène Cartier

Vice-President, Environment, Sustainable Development and Community Relations

514-216-8611

...



Luc Lessard

President and Chief Executive Officer, Falco Resources

514-261-3336

...

Cautionary Statement on Forward-Looking Information

