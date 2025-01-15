IDL Displays Announce New Chapter Of Growth And Innovation Under New Ownership Of Acacia Research Group

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Newmarket, ON, Jan. 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



IDL Displays , an leader offering one of the most extensive selections of visual merchandising and POP display components, fasteners and accessories, is happy to announce a new chapter of growth and innovation under the ownership of Acacia Research Group.

On October 18, 2024, Acacia finalized the acquisition of Deflecto Acquisition, Inc., the parent company of IDL Displays, for $103.7 million. This strategic move marks a significant milestone for IDL Displays, bringing access to expanded resources, expertise, and opportunities that promise to enhance the company's capabilities and customer offerings.

“To our valued customers, partners, and employees, we want to emphasize that this acquisition represents an exciting new chapter for IDL Displays,” said a spokesperson for IDL Displays.“We remain steadfast in our commitment to providing the same exceptional service and products you have come to expect from us. With the strength and support of Acacia Research Group, we are confident in our ability to reach new heights and deliver even greater value.”

IDL Displays has earned an impressive global reputation for its extensive industry knowledge, cutting-edge manufacturing facilities and creative approaches to helping brands boost their awareness and grow sales by delivering innovative custom and stock display solutions on time and within budget.

Under Acacia's leadership, IDL Displays is positioned for a variety of beneficial opportunities. These include:

Enhancing Product Development : Acacia's commitment to operational optimization could allow IDL Displays to accelerate the development of innovative display solutions. With Deflecto's access to broader capital and technical resources, the company aims to introduce cutting-edge products that align with emerging market trends and customer needs.

Expanding Manufacturing Capabilities : As part of the Deflecto network, IDL Displays benefits from access to an international manufacturing footprint. This enhanced capacity will support faster production times, streamlined operations, and a commitment to delivering the highest-quality products to customers.

Providing Stability and Growth : Acacia's financial stability and strategic vision ensures that IDL Displays can maintain its leadership position in the market while exploring new growth opportunities. Customers can continue to rely on the company for innovative, durable, and customizable display solutions.

Fostering More Long-Term Partnerships : The acquisition reinforces IDL Displays' dedication to nurturing strong, long-term relationships with its clients. The leading display solution provider is committed to understanding and addressing customers' unique challenges, offering solutions that enhance brand visibility and drive success.

With a devoted team of experienced employees committed to delivering exceptional customer service, an innovative range of display solutions to maximize awareness and brand impact, combined with the accelerated growth and enhanced product offerings provided by Acacia's extensive financial resources, deep industry knowledge, and strategic vision, IDL Displays is excited for its expanded future in the ever-evolving retail landscape.

IDL Displays encourages individuals interested in learning more about its recent acquisition by Acacia Research Group to visit its website today.

About Acacia Research Group

Acacia is a value-oriented acquirer of businesses across public and private markets, focused on opportunistic situations within the technology, energy, and industrial segments.

About IDL Displays

Established in 1977, IDL Displays is an industry leader offering one of the most extensive selections of visual merchandising and POP display components, fasteners and accessories to the world's best-known retailers, brand owners, printers and their creative services suppliers. With a commitment to exceptional customer service and providing only the highest quality products, IDL Displays has become renowned for delivering custom and stock display solutions on time and within budget.

