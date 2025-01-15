SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Morris Kandinov Investigating EQIX, SMVLX, SVXLX, And EXTR; Shareholders Are Encouraged To Contact The Firm

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) SAN DIEGO, Jan. 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- National law firm Morris Kandinov is investigating Equinix, Inc., Smead Value Investor Fund, Smead International Value Fund, and Extreme Networks, If you are a current owner of shares, contact ... or call (619) 780-3993.

Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ: EQIX) Accused of Misleading Investors

On January 6, 2025, Judge Vince Chhabria of the United States District Court for the Northern District of California issued an order denying in part the defendants' motion to dismiss in the pending securities class action against Equinix, Inc., paving the way for litigation to proceed. Morris Kandinov LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duties and other violations of law, on behalf of shareholders. To learn more about this investigation and your rights, visit: . All representation is on a contingency fee basis. Shareholders pay no fees or expenses.

Smead Value Investor (NASDAQ: SMVLX)

Morris Kandinov is investigating Smead Value Investor Fund regarding possible breaches of fiduciary duties and other violations of law, including securities claims on behalf of shareholders. To learn more about this investigation and your rights, visit: . All representation is on a contingency fee basis. Shareholders pay no fees or expenses.

Smead International Value Inv (NASDAQ: SVXLX)

Morris Kandinov is investigating Smead International Value Fund regarding possible breaches of fiduciary duties and other violations of law, including securities claims on behalf of shareholders. To learn more about this investigation and your rights, visit: . All representation is on a contingency fee basis. Shareholders pay no fees or expenses.

Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ: EXTR) Accused of Misleading Investors

Morris Kandinov reminds investors that a securities class action lawsuit has commenced on behalf of investors of Extreme Networks, Inc. Morris Kandinov is investigating Extreme Networks regarding possible breaches of fiduciary duties and other violations of law on behalf of shareholders. To learn more about this investigation and your rights, visit: . All representation is on a contingency fee basis. Shareholders pay no fees or expenses.

Concerned shareholders are encouraged to contact Leo Kandinov to learn more:

...

(619) 780-3993

moka.law

Morris Kandinov LLP is a national law firm that specializes in recovering investment losses and protecting stockholder rights. We work on contingency (i.e., you do not pay our fees out-of-pocket), and our attorneys have made substantial recoveries for investors in jurisdictions across the country. The firm would be happy to further discuss these matters, and any legal rights or remedies potentially available to you, at no charge.

Attorney Advertising. Past results do not guarantee a similar outcome.

Contact:

Leo Kandinov, Partner

...

619-780-3993

550 West B Street, 4th Floor

San Diego, CA 92101