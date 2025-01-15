ONAR To Present At The 2025 Sequire Investor Summit In Puerto Rico

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Los Angeles, CA, Jan. 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reliant Holdings, Inc. (OTCQB:RELT), soon to be Onar Holding Corporation, a leading of specialized marketing agencies and business consultancies, is thrilled to announce its participation in the prestigious Sequire Investor Summit, taking place in Puerto Rico on January 21-23, 2025. This highly anticipated event brings together public companies and forward-thinking investors to explore emerging opportunities and foster meaningful connections.

Representing ONAR at the summit will be CEO Claude Zdanow, who will share his ambitious vision for the company's future. Attendees will gain insights into ONAR's unique approach, which leverages AI and a diverse network of specialized agencies to deliver unparalleled service and results to growth and middle-market businesses.

“We are honored to be part of the Sequire Investor Summit and to share our story with such an esteemed audience of investors and industry leaders,” said Zdanow.“This event provides a platform to showcase our accomplishments and outline our strategic vision as we continue to shape the future of marketing.”

The Sequire Investor Summit is renowned for connecting innovative companies with a diverse network of investors, providing an ideal forum for exchanging ideas and building partnerships. ONAR's participation underscores its commitment to transparency, growth, and collaboration within the investment community.

Event Details:

Date: January 21-23, 2025

Location: Condado Vanderbilt Hotel in San Juan, Puerto Rico

Presentation Time: Wednesday, January 22, 2025 at 11:00 AM AST

To learn more about the Sequire Investor Summit, please visit

About ONAR

ONAR (OTCQB: RELT) is a dynamic marketing and business solutions network, currently publicly traded as Reliant Holdings, Inc. with plans to become Onar Holding Corporation in the near future. ONAR's mission is to provide unparalleled service through an integrated, AI-driven approach, leveraging its diverse brand family's strengths. Committed to honor, candor, and best-in-class results, ONAR aims to lead the industry by example, ensuring every client relationship is deeply rooted in trust and excellence.

ONAR has nearly 50 employees across five continents, and it is aggressively expanding its team to support the company's growth and acquisition pipeline. Its agencies service over 45 clients across various industries:



Performance Marketing & SEO: Our high-touch performance marketing agency, Storia , specializes in brand growth, data-driven excellence, and paid advertising.

Full-Service Healthcare Marketing: Partnering with healthcare professionals, Of Kos provides the best possible patient experience and strives to revolutionize the standard of care. Experiential Marketing & Events: CHALK is an experiential marketing powerhouse of event architects who turn bold ideas into unforgettable reality, designing events that dare to defy the ordinary.



ONAR's network of agencies focuses on servicing companies ranging from $50M to $1B+ in revenue, and ONAR is actively searching for agencies to acquire and become part of the network.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These forward-looking statements are based on ONAR's current expectations and projections about future events and financial trends that it believes may affect its financial condition, results of operations, business strategy, and financial needs. These statements are not historical facts and are inherently uncertain and outside of ONAR's control. Forward-looking statements include, among other things, statements regarding ONAR's expectations regarding its ability to achieve its financial and strategic goals, including surpassing $100 million in revenue and securing a NASDAQ listing; its ability to expand its client base and market share; and its ability to develop and launch new products and services. Actual results may differ materially from ONAR's expectations and projections due to various risks and uncertainties, including market conditions, competition, the ability to protect intellectual property, the ability to manage growth, changes in laws and regulations, and other factors described in ONAR's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this press release, and ONAR undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by law.

