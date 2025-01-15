Vontier’S Driivz Announces Its EV Charging Software Will Power EV Charging For ON The RUN Charging

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Driivz's will ensure a positive charging experience for ON the RUN Charging customers across Canada

RALEIGH, N.C., Jan. 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Driivz , a Vontier (NYSE: VNT) company and part of its EVolveTM e-mobility portfolio, today announced a partnership with ON the RUN Charging to install its electrical vehicle (EV) charging and management software across chargers located at convenience stores in Canada.

ON the RUN Charging is one of the largest EV fast charging networks in Canada with EV chargers strategically placed along highways and in major destinations across British Columbia, Alberta, Ontario and Quebec. With its commitment to growing its charging network and modernizing its equipment to ensure a high uptime, ON the RUN Charging requires a hardware agnostic software solution that can connect to both legacy and newly installed chargers within its growing footprint of Canadian retail locations. Driivz's software supports more than 1,600 types of chargers and will allow ON the RUN Charging to easily integrate new charging equipment into its network, including ABB's DC fast chargers currently being deployed at ON the RUN Charging stations.

“The number of EV charging customers continues to grow. Our customers expect a frictionless charging experience when they visit an ON the RUN Charging location,” said Scott Sharabura, Vice President at ON the RUN Charging.“We selected Driivz due to their proven track record in successfully managing the operations of DC fast chargers networks, their ability to scale as we grow, and their expertise in creating the digital tools to increase customer satisfaction and loyalty.”

Driivz's software provides round-the-clock monitoring of network health with visual dashboards as well as auto detection for charger issues that can be fixed remotely. Driivz supports the rapid expansion of large-scale networks, such as the ON the RUN Charging network, which recently announced plans to build 1,800 fast charging ports over the next four years. In addition, ON the RUN Charging seeks to integrate the charging experience with the in-store experience through its customer-facing mobile application, JOURNIE Rewards.

“EV charging and energy management software is essential for ensuring the operational success of an EV charging network while delivering a positive and seamless driver experience,” said Andrew Bennett, CEO of Driivz.“To address drivers' charging anxiety, EV charging providers must ensure optimal network performance through advanced tools that monitor network performance and proactively resolve issues. Additionally, scalability and business flexibility are crucial for supporting network expansion while maintaining a seamless charging experience. Driivz shares ON the RUN Charging's commitment to enhancing the driver experience, and together, we will deliver these essential advancements to ON the RUN Charging customers.”

Driivz, a Vontier (NYSE: VNT) company and part of its EVolveTM e-mobility portfolio, is a leading global software supplier to EV charging operators and service providers, accelerating the plug-in EV industry's dynamic and continuous transformation. The company's intelligent, cloud-based platform spans EV charging operations, energy management, advanced billing capabilities and driver self-service tools.

Driivz's team of EV experts serves customers in more than 30 countries, including global industry players such as EVgo, Shell, Circle K, Volvo Group, Kople, Recharge, St1, CEZ, ESB, Mer, Francis Energy, Ennet Corporation and eMobility Power. The Driivz platform currently manages more than a hundred thousand public chargers (hundreds of thousands in roaming) and hundreds of millions of events for millions of EV drivers in North America, Europe and APAC. For more information, please visit driivz.com

Vontier (NYSE: VNT) is a global industrial technology company uniting productivity, automation and multi-energy technologies to meet the needs of a rapidly evolving, more connected mobility ecosystem. Leveraging leading market positions, decades of domain expertise and unparalleled portfolio breadth, Vontier enables the way the world moves – delivering smart, safe and sustainable solutions to our customers and the planet. Vontier has a culture of continuous improvement and innovation built upon the foundation of the Vontier Business System and embraced by colleagues worldwide. Additional information about Vontier is available on the Company's website at

