(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Jan. 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Lyme disease Testing market by Diagnostic Test Test, by Sample, by End-user, and By Region" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global Lyme disease testing market is experiencing a significant upsurge, driven by an increased incidence of Lyme disease, ongoing improvements in diagnostic technology, and a concerted push for early disease detection and treatment. Diagnostic testing for Lyme disease represents a critical component of effective healthcare provision, and pivotal collaborations in the industry are enhancing service offerings, benefiting from collective innovation to address this growing challenge.
Technological Breakthroughs in Diagnostic Testing:
Recent developments, such as the announcement of novel diagnostic testing methods with remarkably high accuracy rates, promise to revolutionize the early detection of Lyme disease. These advancements are primarily driven by the serological tests segment, which continues to dominate the market due to the established reliability of ELISA and Western Blot tests. The surging demand for precision and early-stage diagnostic options is propelling the growth of PCR tests, which are witnessing the fastest growth in the diagnostic testing category.
Sample Testing and End-User Impact:
The blood samples segment remains a crucial focus area due to the simplicity and reliability of collection methods and the integral role of blood-based testing in both serological and molecular diagnostic processes. Hospital settings, equipped with sophisticated diagnostic tools, are generating significant revenue within the market. This is further augmented by the shift towards outsourcing diagnostic testing to specialized laboratories, evidenced by the expedited growth of the diagnostic laboratories segment.
Geographical Market Insights:
North America continues to claim the largest share of the Lyme disease testing market, a testament to the prevalent cases of Lyme disease in the region, advanced healthcare infrastructure, and robust awareness and government support schemes. However, the market in the Asia Pacific region is forecasted to experience the most accelerated growth rate. This is attributable to increasing disease awareness, healthcare infrastructure improvements, and substantial healthcare investments, particularly in burgeoning markets such as China and India.
The global drive to mitigate the human and economic burden of Lyme disease is reflected in the dynamic growth and innovation within the Lyme disease testing market. As expertise continues to converge and healthcare systems across the world focus more on early and accurate diagnostics, the Lyme disease testing landscape is poised for transformative progress over the coming decade.
Key Attributes:
| Report Attribute
| Details
| No. of Pages
| 200
| Forecast Period
| 2023 - 2034
| Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023
| $11.76 Billion
| Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2034
| $28.05 Billion
| Compound Annual Growth Rate
| 8.2%
| Regions Covered
| Global
Companies Featured
QIAGEN N.V. bioMérieux SA Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd. Zeus Scientific Inc. Abbott Laboratories PerkinElmer Inc. Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc. T2 Biosystems Inc. Oxford Immunotec Global PLC IGeneX Inc. DiaSorin S.p.A. Becton Dickinson and Company (BD) Luminex Corporation LabCorp.
